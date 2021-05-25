911 finale

Fox

Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Jumps to 6 Million Viewers With Finale

by | May 25, 2021 @ 1:06 PM

Fox wins another Monday

No emergency here: Fox’s “9-1-1” finished up just fine, drawing a 1.0 “live” rating among adults 18-49 and 6 million total viewers.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. 

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

