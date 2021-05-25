Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Jumps to 6 Million Viewers With Finale

Fox wins another Monday

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to preliminary numbers.

No emergency here: Fox’s “9-1-1” finished up just fine, drawing a 1.0 “live” rating among adults 18-49 and 6 million total viewers.

NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5. NBC had a 4 share, ABC got a 3. NBC was second in total viewers with 5 million, ABC was fourth with 2.8 million.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.

CBS and Telemundo tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 3.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in total viewers with 609,000.

