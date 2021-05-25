Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Jumps to 6 Million Viewers With Finale

Fox wins another Monday
No emergency here: Fox’s “9-1-1” finished up just fine, drawing a 1.0 “live” rating among adults 18-49 and 6 million total viewers.
Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.5 million, according to preliminary numbers.
Continue reading
Join WrapPRO for Exclusive Content,
Full Video Access, Premium Events, and More!
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio