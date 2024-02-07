The first trailer for “A Quiet Place: Day One” reveals a horrifying new entry in the thriller franchise originated by filmmaker John Krasinski. Based on a story by Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski, “Day One” takes place on the first day of the alien invasion that plunged the world into silent chaos and promises to reveal how the story began.

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou (reprising his role from “A Quiet Place: Part II”), “Stranger Things” breakout Joseph Quinn and “Hereditary” actor Alex Wolff star in the film, which is directed by Sarnoski and produced by Krasinski, Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

The film is the third in the “Quiet Place” franchise, which originated with 2018’s “A Quiet Place.” Krasinski co-wrote, directed and starred in that film about a post-apocalyptic world overrun with aliens who hunt by sound, but what connected with audiences most (aside from the tremendous filmmaking) was the emotional family drama at its center.

It grossed over $340 million against a budget of just $17 million.

Krasinski returned to write and direct the 2020 sequel “A Quiet Place: Part II” which brought back Emily Blunt and added Cillian Murphy to the ensemble, and that same year Paramount announced development on a prequel set in the same universe.

Jeff Nichols, the indie filmmaker behind “Mud” and “Loving,” was originally set to write and direct the prequel but bowed out in 2021 due to creative differences. Sarnoski, fresh off the success of his Nicolas Cage-starring indie “Pig,” was tapped as his replacement and wrote a fresh script.

The Paramount Pictures release opens exclusively in theaters on June 28, 2024.