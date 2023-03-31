We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘A Thousand and One’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who (Photos)

The Lena Waithe-produced film stars Teyana Taylor and William Catlett 

| March 31, 2023 @ 1:19 PM
Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell, “A Thousand and One” tells the story of a young Black woman named Inez (Teyana Taylor), and her son Terry (Aaron Detola), as they seek to recreate their image and build their own definition of home and family during New York City’s mid-90s restructuring era.

What do two crooks know about building a family? That’s the question Lucky (William Catlett) poses in one of the scenes from the film. They are victims of their circumstances and natives of a city that has long mistreated people who look like them. Sharing similar backgrounds, the two come together after Inez takes Terry from the foster care system to give him the life she never had, and though Lucky initially never wanted to be Terry’s father, he eventually warms up to the idea and steps in to fill the role. 

Against the backdrop of family, community, friendship and hardship, “A Thousand and One” highlights issues that have historically targeted the Black community in the U.S., including gentrification, police brutality, and the country’s busted foster system. Despite their struggles, Inez, Terry and Lucky redefine society’s idea of what a family can be in an everchanging NYC.

The series stars Teyana Taylor, William Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aaron Kingsley, Aven Courtney Adetola, Terri Abney and Amelia Workman. The film will be produced by Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions, along with Sight Unseen and Makeready. Focus Features will distribute the movie.

Here’s your cast and character guide for “A Thousand and One.”

Teyana Taylor in "A Thousand and One" (Focus Featues)
Inez de la Paz (Teyana Taylor)

@teyanataylor

Born and raised in Harlem, Inez has just been released from prison and is back on the streets of New York City on a mission to make a name for herself with hopes of attaining her longtime goal of starting her own salon. While transitioning back into everyday life, she runs into 6-year-old Terry, whom she shares a past with and is now living in the care of a foster home. Needing him as much as he needs her, Inez abducts Terry from the foster care system and starts a new journey as his full-time parent. She later brings Lucky into their family fold, providing Terry with the foundation she never had growing up.

Prior to “A Thousand and One,” Teyana Taylor starred in “Coming to America,”Miracles Across 125th Street,” and was the star of Kanye West’s hit song “Fade.”

Teyana Taylor, Aaron Kingsley Adetola and Josiah Cross in "A Thousand and One."
Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney and Josiah Cross)

@aaronkingsleyadetola, @therealatrain, @kingjoe_3

Running away from his foster family, Terry (Aaron Kingsley Detola) is taken in by Inez, the only woman he’s ever known as his mother. As they hide in plain sight from the law in New York City, Terry grows from a child into his older adolescence, eventually obtaining a love for music and composition. During this time, Terry experiences racial injustices, including police brutality, as well as a desire to have a father figure. Along with Detola, Terry is also played by Aven Courtney during age 13, and then Josiah Cross when he’s at age 17. 

Adetola previously starred in “Rise,” “Superblocked” and “The Tramps New World.” Courtney starred in “Frankensitter,” “Aviva” and “The Last O.G.” Cross has starred in “King Richard,” “Phone Tales” and “Back 2 Life.”

Aaron Kingsley Adetola and William Catlett in "A Thousand and One."
Lucky (William Catlett)

@willcatlett

Just released from prison, Lucky (William Catlett) is ready to start his new life with his childhood love Inez, though he’s not looking to be a parent to a young Terry. But, as time passes, Lucky begins to develops a father-son relationship with Terry and adopts him as his own after marrying Inez. Even though the two live together, Lucky finds himself in another woman’s home from time to time, which ultimately leads to him fathering another child. As time passes, Lucky is diagnosed with cancer and becomes bedridden until his death. 

Catlett’s previous films and TV series include “Black Lightning,” “Lovecraft Country” and “The Devil You Know.”

Terri Abney in "A Thousand and One" (Focus Features)
 Kim Jones (Terri Abney

@terrivictoriaabney

Always there to support and provide for Inez is Kim (Kim Jones), Inez’s best friend. After taking Terry from the foster system, Inez confides in Kim that she’s not supposed to have Terry, urging Kim to keep the secret, which she does. Throughout the film, Kim serves as an aunt to Terry, a shoulder to lean on for Inez. 

Abney has starred in “Johnson,” “Black Mental Health Matters Too,” “Love & Debt” and “Nineteen Summers.”