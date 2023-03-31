Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell, “A Thousand and One” tells the story of a young Black woman named Inez (Teyana Taylor), and her son Terry (Aaron Detola), as they seek to recreate their image and build their own definition of home and family during New York City’s mid-90s restructuring era.
What do two crooks know about building a family? That’s the question Lucky (William Catlett) poses in one of the scenes from the film. They are victims of their circumstances and natives of a city that has long mistreated people who look like them. Sharing similar backgrounds, the two come together after Inez takes Terry from the foster care system to give him the life she never had, and though Lucky initially never wanted to be Terry’s father, he eventually warms up to the idea and steps in to fill the role.
Against the backdrop of family, community, friendship and hardship, “A Thousand and One” highlights issues that have historically targeted the Black community in the U.S., including gentrification, police brutality, and the country’s busted foster system. Despite their struggles, Inez, Terry and Lucky redefine society’s idea of what a family can be in an everchanging NYC.
The series stars Teyana Taylor, William Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aaron Kingsley, Aven Courtney Adetola, Terri Abney and Amelia Workman. The film will be produced by Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions, along with Sight Unseen and Makeready. Focus Features will distribute the movie.
Here’s your cast and character guide for “A Thousand and One.”