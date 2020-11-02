Linsey Davis

ABC News

ABC News Live More Than Doubles Its Audience in Six Months — Just in Time for the Election

by | November 2, 2020 @ 2:32 PM

Anchor Linsey Davis tells TheWrap that timing and the ability to deliver context without time constraints led viewership to surge

From March to August, ABC News Live averaged 23 million monthly viewers — more than double its streaming audience from the previous six months. Anchor Linsey Davis attributes the 118% surge in views mostly to timing.

“I think it was our timing in large part and also, hopefully, we’re really delivering content and analysis in a way that people aren’t finding necessarily in other streaming space,” Davis told TheWrap.

Lindsey Ellefson

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

