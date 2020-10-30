ABC Sets Holiday-Themed Third ‘Disney Singalong’ Special for Nov. 30

ABC is adding a third entry in the “Disney Family Singalong” franchise, with a new holiday-themed installment set to air the week after Thanksgiving.

“The Disney Holiday Singalong” will air Monday, Nov. 30 as part of the network’s annual holiday programming lineup, which this year also includes the Thanksgiving evening staple “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” a “reimagined” version of the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration” and a country music-themed CMA special.

See the full schedule below.

The original “Disney Family Singalong” was a huge hit for the network back in April at a time when networks were starved for programming due to the coronavirus pandemic. It featured a number of high-profile celebrities performing Disney classics from their homes, including Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Darren Criss, Derek Hough, Josh Groban and the cast of “High School Musical.” A follow-up special aired on Mother’s Day with performances from John Legend, Katy Perry, Tituss Burgess, Jennifer Hudson, Donald Glover and Idina Menzel.

The two specials drew in a combined 22.3 million total viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing.

THURSDAY, NOV. 26 (THANKSGIVING)

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Toy Story That Time Forgot”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” – *new

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

8:00-9:01 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

7:00-7:30 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing”

7:30-8:00 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice”

MONDAY, NOV. 30

2:00-3:00 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) – *new holiday-themed episode

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Disney Holiday Singalong” – *new

9:00-10:00 p.m. “CMA Country Christmas” – *new

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs” – *new holiday-themed episode

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish” – *new holiday-themed episode

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” – *season premiere

WEDNESDAY, DEC 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

8:30-9:01 p.m. “Shrek the Halls”

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

7:00-11:00 p.m. “The Sound of Music”

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

2:00-3:00 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) – *new holiday-themed episode

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” – *season finale

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Greatest Showman” – *network broadcast premiere

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration”