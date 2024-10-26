Academy Museum’s 4th Annual Gala Brings Out the Stars in Force

The stars turn out in force for the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala, Prada unveils a spacesuit design for the next lunar mission, Fashion Island hosts the 13th annual StyleWeekOC with the Newport Beach Film Festival and Victoria Beckham unveils her latest beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

Jeff Goldblum and Demi Moore (Source: Hunter Abrams)

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosts its fourth annual Gala

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fourth annual gala at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles last Saturday.

The event celebrated the museum’s third anniversary and also honored Academy Award-nominated actor Paul Mescal; Academy Award-winning actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno; and two-time Academy Award-winning and six-time Academy Award-nominated writer and director Quentin Tarantino.

Guests including Selena Gomez, Jeff Goldblum, Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Gal Gadot, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Olivia Wilde, Greta Lee, Demi Moore, Ayo Edebiri, JJ Abrams, Amy Adams, Joe Alwyn, Pamela Anderson, Marion Cotillard, Alfonso Cuarón, Hans Zimmer, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were all in attendance.

Following cocktails provided by Tequila Don Julio, gala co-chair Eva Longoria kicked off the evening, introducing director and president of the Academy Museum Amy Homma, who welcomed guests to the special fundraiser. Three-time Oscar-winning director and 23-time nominee Steven Spielberg then presented the first honor of the night to Moreno: the Icon Award, celebrating an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact.

After dinner by guest chef Curtis Stone and Wolfgang Puck Catering, Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo made his way to the stage to welcome four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan, who presented Mescal with the Vantage Award. This award honors an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Ayo Edebiri, Greta Lee and Rachel Sennott (Source: Hunter Abrams)

The final honor of the night – the Luminary Award, given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of cinema – was presented by two-time Oscar nominee John Travolta to Tarantino. During his acceptance speech, Tarantino announced the donation of his first handwritten draft of the script for Pulp Fiction to the museum.

Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande closed out the evening by introducing her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, who treated guests to a surprise musical performance, singing “I’m Here” from The Color Purple, Diana Ross’s “Home” from The Wiz, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz and Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Source: Prada

Axiom Space and Prada unveil a spacesuit design for NASA’s Artemis III lunar mission

Last Wednesday, at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy, Axiom Space and Prada revealed the design of the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit that will be used for NASA’s Artemis III mission to the moon.

The lunar mission, scheduled for September 2025, will be the first crewed moon landing since December 1972, when the Apollo 17 mission concluded, and will land the first woman and first person of color on the surface of the Moon.

Drawing on their expertise in raw materials, manufacturing techniques and innovative design, Prada’s engineers worked alongside the Axiom Space team to create a suit capable of protecting astronauts from the harsh environment of space, and enabling, for the first time, human exploration of the lunar south pole. Prada also enabled advanced technologies and innovative sewing methods to bridge the gap between highly engineered functionality and an aesthetically appealing white outer layer, providing astronauts with an increased level of comfort while improving the materials’ performance.

“Going beyond our limits is one of the company’s values that perfectly reflects the spirit of the Prada brand and my parents’ vision. I’m very proud of the result we’re showing today, which is just the first step in a long-term collaboration with Axiom Space,” Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group chief marketing officer and head of Corporate Social Responsibility, said. “We’ve shared our expertise on high-performance materials, features and sewing techniques, and we learned a lot. I’m sure we’ll continue to explore new challenges, broaden our horizons and build new scenarios together.”

The spacesuit is on view to the public at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan until Oct. 31.

Aubrey Plaza and Arianne Phillips (Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Fashion Island)

Fashion Island hosts the 13th annual StyleWeekOC, in partnership with the Newport Beach Film Festival

The 13th annual StyleWeekOC in partnership with the Newport Beach Film Festival took place at Fashion Island earlier this month

The multi-day event ran Oct. 16-20 and kicked off with a standing-room-only Q&A featuring NYT bestselling author and TV personality Stassi Schroeder, who shared insights from her new book, You Can’t Have It All. The discussion, moderated by Emmy Award-winning Canadian TV personality Keltie Knight, was followed by a book signing.

Next up was a panel headlined by Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips. In conversation with Anna Wyckoff, Phillips reflected on her illustrious career in both fashion and film. Before the panel, actress Aubrey Plaza presented Phillips with the Creative Visionary Award, recognizing her extraordinary impact on costume design.

The day also included exclusive shopping parties at Fashion Island’s top contemporary boutiques, along with activations at Good American, Paige and Veronica Beard. Neiman Marcus, meanwhile, presented its Art of Fashion Show, offering a preview of the season’s hottest luxury trends.

The following day, Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood was honored with the Career Achievement Award in Costume Design. Atwood’s influence in cinematic storytelling was celebrated during a special Q&A and costume display from Beetlejuice and Masters of the Air, offering attendees a behind-the-scenes look at her iconic creations.

Finally, the legendary Bob Mackie, a nine-time Emmy Award-winning designer, took the stage for a special event, titled Bob Mackie and Friends, alongside Carol Burnett and TCM’s Dave Karger. The session celebrated Mackie’s career in fashion and entertainment, highlighting his unforgettable collaborations and contributions to both industries.

StyleWeekOC is a multi-day fashion event at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, featuring runway shows, panel discussions and exclusive in-store shopping experiences. This year was the 13th annual StyleWeekOC. In partnership with the Newport Beach Film Festival, it highlights the latest in fashion, film and culture, bringing together celebrities, designers and style.

Lizzie Grover Rad (Source: BFA)

Grover Rad celebrates the launch of Collection 006: Mother Tree

L.A.-based brand Grover Rad celebrated the launch of Collection 006: Mother Tree with an intimate dinner at a private residence in Brentwood last Wednesday.

Founder Lizzie Grover Rad was joined by guests including Chanel Stewart, Tania Sarin, Camilla Marcus, Casey Fremont, Claire Khodara, Angela Fink, CeCe Vu, Chelsea Nassib and Jasmin Larian Hekmat to toast the new collection.

Grover Rad’s Collection 006: Mother Tree takes a look at the elaborate web of life that thrives above and beneath the forest floor. The collection was inspired by the wisdom of the mother tree who nourishes her seedlings, communicating through intricate underground networks.

Through the use of prints, each piece is intended to be wearable art that sparks conversation. The imagery featured includes historical etchings and oil paintings, vintage photographs and Falling Leaves, the 2008 artwork by renowned British artist Jonathan Yeo (best known for his portrait of King Charles III). The prints dive into the history of logging, the devastating reality of deforestation and the environmental impact of forest fires.

Founded by Rad in 2022, the ready-to-wear brand was nominated to be an interim CFDA member in its inaugural year and, following the launch of the brand’s Collection 001, Wandering Womb, the Metropolitan Museum of Art acquired three pieces from the collection.

Harper and Victoria Beckham (Source: Augustinus Bader)

Victoria Beckham unveils her latest collaboration with Augustinus Bader

Last Tuesday Victoria Beckham and Charles Rosier, co-founder and CEO of Augustinus Bader, hosted an exclusive gathering in West Hollywood to celebrate the new Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Concealer Pen.

Guests included Beckham’s daughter Harper and son Cruz, along with Adrianna Bach, Ari Fournier, Cassandra Grey, Casey Fremont, Marianna Hewitt, Melanie Griffith and Nicole Williams English.

The evening showcased the revolutionary concealer pen, which promises to redefine daily beauty routines by providing exceptional coverage along with skincare benefits. Guests were treated to a selection of light bites while enjoying express skin consults and expert color-matching, marking a significant moment for both brands known for their commitment to excellence.

“My dream concealer is here,” Beckham said. “Created in partnership with Augustinus Bader, with a formula for effortlessly refined skin and the skincare benefits of TFC8, the Concealer Pen is a miracle product.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty first began collaborating with Augustinus Bader in November 2019 with the launch of her first skincare product, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. The companies teamed up again on a Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum in February 2020.

Adeela Crown (Source: WABH)

Celebrity facialist Adeela Crown returns to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Adeela Crown, the go-to “on-set” facialist for the film and TV industry, has returned for a third residence at the Waldorf Astoria La Prairie Spa in Beverly Hills.

For three weeks only, four exclusively created red-carpet treatments designed to firm, lift and revitalize skin will be available – this time in the privacy of the hotel’s spacious and opulent Hollywood Suite.

The residency will also showcase the new La Prairie Life Matrix Haute Rejuvenation Cream through a new treatment inspired by the moisturizer, which uses cutting-edge longevity science to amplify skin’s cellular health span and enhance the efficacy of its rejuvenation processes.

The Tailored Cellular Reset Facial (90 or 120 minutes) includes an in-depth skin analysis and a bespoke product selection tailored specifically to your skin needs. Personalized massage gestures for each area of the face amplify the transformative benefits of each selected product, offering a bespoke experience. The facial promises to strengthen the structure of the skin, increase collagen levels and densify tissue, creating a measurable and perceivable re-plumping effect.

Crown will be at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Hollywood Suite until Nov. 10 by by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 310-860-6740.

