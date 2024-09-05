Adam Kinzinger Tells Kimmel Trump Has a ‘Pungent Odor’

Former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger said Donald Trump has a “bit of a pungent odor,” which is “hard to avoid” when close to him.

Kinzinger joined “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday and was asked about a tweet about the former president in 2023, in which he pointed out his unique smell.

“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold,” Kinzinger posted on social media. “Wear a mask if you can.”

After the tweet was shown on screen to laugh from both the audience and the former rep., he shrugged and said “I mean…”

“What did it smell like specifically?” Kimmel asked.

“So if you take like armpits, ketchup, makeup, and a little butt,” Kinzinger replied. “It’s probably like that all mixed up.”

“That’s the Trump formula?” Kimmel quipped.

Kinzinger added that it is a “bit of a pungent odor I would say. You definitely wouldn’t want to bottle it up and wear Trump cologne. That’s for sure.”

The late night host then asked whether the smell is something they would discuss “like ‘Oh boy, he’s got something going on there.’”

“I think people were a little scared to talk about it but it was obvious,” Kinzinger said. “Maybe it wasn’t permanent or all the time but it’s there.”

Kimmel asked about the time he spent with Trump, saying “You got close to him?”

“Not too close,” the former representative joked.

“He’d invite all of us into the Oval Office all the time and it’s hard to avoid that,” he said.