Doug Emhoff Books First ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Appearance for Thursday

Doug Emhoff is set to make a guest appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday, the network announced Wednesday.

This marks the second gentleman’s first appearance on the late night show. Vice President Kamala Harris also recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in June.

Additional guests for Thursday’s episode include Brian Tyree Henry and musical guest Muni Long.

Emhoff has been making the media rounds as of late, appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in May and on stage at the Democratic National Convention in August.

On the second night of the DNC, following an emotional video narrated by his son Cole Emhoff and produced by his ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff, the VP’s husband recalled his first encounter with Harris, including an embarrassing voicemail that she forces him to listen to every anniversary.

Their 10th wedding anniversary was celebrated on the final night of the DNC, with Harris officially accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, “for the people.”

Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers on the late night show, while Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. “JKL” is produced by 12:05 AM Productions, LLC, in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs on weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.