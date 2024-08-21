Doug Emhoff Recalls ‘Rambling’ First Voicemail to Kamala Harris in DNC Speech: ‘She Makes Me Listen to It on Every Anniversary’

As the second gentleman Doug Emhoff took the stage on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, he recounted his first voicemail to Kamala Harris, adding that “she makes me listen to it on every anniversary.”

Emhoff spoke following an emotional video narrated by his son Cole Emhoff, which showed his background and marriage with Harris, along with their now blended family.

“In 2013 I walked into a contentious client meeting, we worked through the issue, and by the end of the meeting, the now happy client offered to set me up on a blind date,” Emhoff said Tuesday. “Which is how I ended up with Kamala Harris’ phone number.”

Emhoff quipped, “Now for generations, people have debated when to call the person you’re being set up with, and never in history, has anyone suggested, 8:30 am. And yet that’s when I dialed.”

“I got Kamala voicemail, and I just started rambling, hey, it’s Doug. I’m on my way to an early meeting. Again. It’s Doug,” he said. “I remember I was trying to grab the words out of the air and just put them back in my mouth.”

“By the way, Kamala saved that voicemail. And she makes me listen to it on every anniversary,” Emhoff added.

The second gentleman continued “I trusted Kamala with our family’s future,” which he said was the “best decision” he ever made.

“This Thursday will be our 10th wedding anniversary, which I know, I know it means I’m about to hear that embarrassing voicemail again,” Emhoff joked. “However, that’s not all I’ll be hearing that same night. I’ll be hearing my wife Kamala Harris accept your nomination for president of the United States.”

“Kamala Harris was exactly the right person for me at an important moment in my life and at this moment in our nation’s history, she is exactly the right president,” he concluded.