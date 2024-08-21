All the Celebrities at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention had several star sightings on and off the mainstage.

Democrats from across the nation flocked to Chicago to officially usher in Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Tony Goldwyn hosted the first night of the convention, and three more celebrities — Ana Navarro, Mindy Kaling and his “Scandal” co-star Kerry Washington — are slated to host the next three nights.

As delegates from each state cast their votes during the roll call, several stars popped up along the way.

Read for more celebrity sightings at this year’s DNC:

Tony Goldwyn

Actor Tony Goldwyn speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19 (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Goldwyn kicked off the first night of the DNC, saying “we’re doing it and we’re going to have a whole lot of fun.” The star played President Fitzgerald Grant on the political drama “Scandal.” He returned to the podium to usher Democrats through the first night of the convention.

Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr, Team USA Men’s Basketball coach and Golden State Warriors coach, speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 19 in Chicago, Illinois (Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Team USA and Golden State Warriors basketball coach delivered an empowering speech on the first night of the convention. Kerr gave a shoutout to Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz saying, “coach to coach, that guy’s awesome.”

The NBA coach concluded his speech imitating one of his superstar players:

“In the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump: night night.”

Patti Labelle

Patti LaBelle performs on Day 2 of the 2024 DNC (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The soul legend sang “You Are My Friend” during the In Memoriam portion of the convention on day two. The late members of the party recognized included former California Senator Dianne Feinstein, former First Lady Rosalyn Carter and former Maine Governor Joseph Brennan.

Common

Common performed an original rap on the mainstage of the DNC. “We are fortunate, you can feel it in the air,” the activist sang. “There’s love in the air.” Common is a longtime activist and even worked with the Obama campaign in 2008.

“We fortunate y’all we got to go to Paris,” he said in his verse. “We fortunate y’all for Kamala Harris.”

Mark Hamill

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar posed with “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill on day two of the Democratic National Convention.

“The force is definitely with us in Chicago,” Klobuchar said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Hamill outwardly endorsed Harris for the presidency. He joined other notable celebrities on the star-studded “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom fundraiser for the Democratic presidential nominee, even reciting one of Luke Skywalker’s iconic lines as part of a $50,000 dollar donation to the Harris campaign.

Jonathan McReynolds

Gospel Singer Jonathan McReynolds performing with Common at the 2024 DNC (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

McReynolds performed alongside Common on night two of the DNC. The Grammy-winning gospel musician is known for his song “”Moving On.”

Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell performs on the first day of the 2024 DNC (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Isbell performed his song “Something More Than Free,” accompanying himself on the electric guitar. The country singer shouted out his home state of Alabama’s delegation in attendance at the conclusion of his performance.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton performs on the first day of the 2024 DNC (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Grammy-nominated singer performed her song “All American” on night one of the convention. The song asks the topical question: “Ain’t we all American?”

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Peirce as part of the Louisiana Delegation at the 2024 DNC

The actor appeared with the Louisiana delegation, speaking on behalf of the state during the roll call. Pierce is best known for his role in the acclaimed HBO drama series “The Wire” from 2002 to 2008.

Spike Lee

Spike Lee as part of the New York delegation at the 2024 DNC

Director and actor Spike Lee joined the New York delegation during Tuesday night’s roll call as Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State Of Mind” played.

Lil Jon

Rapper Lil Jon (R) performs with the Georgia delegation during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Lil Jon made a rousing entrance into the Democratic National Convention during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States. He performed his hit “Turn Down For What” with the Georgia delegation.

More to come…