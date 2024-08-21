Trump Campaign Tries to Steal Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ From Kamala Harris

Donald Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, posted a clip of the GOP candidate landing in Michigan on Tuesday. And in what appears to be an attempt — and let’s be real, somewhat pathetic attempt — to troll the Kamala Harris campaign, the clip was edited to include Beyoncé’s song “Freedom.” Cool, bro.

Harris was granted use of the song by the pop superstar less than a day after she entered the race, and the song is now indelibly linked to her historic campaign.

TheWrap has reached out to Beyoncé’s reps for comment.

Trump’s camp has a history of using songs without the artist’s permission, including, most recently, the Isaac Hayes-penned hit “Hold on I’m Coming.” The estate for the late R&B star has sued Trump for $3 million for the unlicensed use of the song, which they estimate has been used 100 times by the GOP campaign.

The suit, which was filed in Georgia federal court, also names the Republican National Committee and conservative group Turning Point USA.

In addition to the $150,000 fee per each use of the song, Hayes’ family also wants a disclaimer that they have not “authorized, endorsed, or permitted use of the Isaac Hayes Enterprises’ property at any point, now or in perpetuity throughout the universe” for the candidate.

Previous musicians who have objected to Trump’s use of their songs include Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Celine Dion, Elton John, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, the estate of George Harrison, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Earth Wind & Fire.

X users were quick to point out the folly of trying to co-opt Beyonce and her song:

Anna Maltese wrote, Oh, look, you’re trying to copy Kamala Harris, that’s cute! Of course, Beyonce might feel differently.

Portland, Oregon-based Badd Company responded with, “And now you will be sued, again, for Copyright Infringement. You, folks, are destroying yourselves, good job!”

@ZephyrRN1701G said, “Holy s–t…OH NO HE DIDN’T. OMG…

Beyonce, sue him!”

The Daily Beast first reported this story.