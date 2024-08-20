Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump’s History-Making Felonies at DNC, Smiles and Nods When Crowd Shouts ‘Lock Him Up’

Hillary Clinton made an impactful appearance at the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

As the first woman to run against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Clinton’s appearance endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris moved the crowd to give the former secretary of state an extended round of applause.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate spoke of her former competitor’s resume, stacked up against Democratic presidential candidate Harris. She said when it comes to making history, the two have different track records.

“Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial. And when he woke up, he made his own kind of history: being the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions,” she smirked, as the crowd led a “lock him up” chant.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton nodding along as the crowd chants “lock him up”. One of the most full circle moments in political history. Retweet to make sure every American sees this and knows Donald Trump is a convicted felon. pic.twitter.com/Rmlkuq8NO2 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 20, 2024

“He’s mocking her name and her laugh – sounds familiar,” she said of Trump’s intentional mispronunciation of the vice president’s first name. “But, we have him on the run now.”

The former secretary of state entered the Chicago arena to boisterous applause, as she walked out to “Brave” by Sara Bareilles. To start off her remarks, Clinton saluted President Joe Biden as “democracy’s champion,” thanking him for his service to the United States.

“He showed what it means to be a true patriot,” Clinton said.

The politician also spoke about the trailblazing women, who inspired her to run for the highest office in the nation.

“I wish my mother and Kamala’s mother could see us because they would say keep going,” Clinton said. “Kamala has the character, vision and experience to lead us forward.”

In a full circle moment from 2016, Clinton endorsed the second Democratic presidential candidate on the convention stage and encouraged democrats to show up in strides this November.

“We’re opening the promise of America wide enough for everyone. Together, we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling,” Clinton said. “On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States.”

The former secretary of state exited the stage to “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten.

Harris made a surprise appearance on the convention stage before Clinton spoke. President Joe Biden is set to conclude Monday night’s programming.