How to Watch the Democratic National Convention Live

The Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Monday, Aug. 19, will be streaming live on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and just about every other social media platform for the first time. The move aims to bring the DNC to as many people as possible as Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination to run against Donald Trump for President of the United States.

“These cutting edge vertical streaming platforms will allow Americans to tune into the convention on their mobile devices and see the convention alongside the millions of Americans who will be watching from home,” touted the DNCC in a press release.

“The convention team set out with an ambitious goal of reaching more Americans than ever before, and today’s announcement is yet another milestone in our mission to broadcast Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz’s story to all Americans,” DNCC executive director Alex Hornbrook said.

“With more and more Americans consuming their news in new and innovative ways, Democrats stand ready to meet them where they are – and to bring our vision for a brighter future to households all across the country,” Hornbrook added.

It’s not clear if the convention would have been as online and as Gen Z-friendly if the Democratic presidential candidate was still 81-year-old President Joe Biden instead of the relative youth of the 60-year-old Harris. But a lineup of celebrities are scheduled to host each night of the DNC through Thursday, and the speakers list is sure to make waves.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the DNC live.

When is the DNC?

The convention will be held from Aug. 19–22 at the United Center in Chicago.

What time does DNC coverage start?

Primetime convention programming will air live from 6:30-11 p.m. ET on Monday and 7-11 p.m. ET on Tuesday through Thursday.

The program will be available with English and Spanish language audio, along with corresponding captions in both languages. The DNCC will also provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and audio description services to streaming partners.

Where is the DNC streaming?

The official livestream of the event will be available at DemConvention.com and on YouTube, X, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitch. The event will also air live on TV on major networks and cable news networks.

For a complete list of the available streaming platforms, see the DNCC’s press release here.

Who’s speaking at the DNC and what’s the schedule?

The list of DNC speakers and themes for each night of coverage is as follows:

Monday, “For the People”: President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will speak along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and a welcome from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will speak along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and a welcome from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Tuesday, “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”: Former President Obama will speak plus second gentleman Doug Emhoff, with a welcome from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Former President Obama will speak plus second gentleman Doug Emhoff, with a welcome from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. Wednesday, “A Fight for Our Freedoms”: Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz delivers his acceptance speech, preceded by former President Bill Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz delivers his acceptance speech, preceded by former President Bill Clinton, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Thursday, “For Our Future”: Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the convention’s nomination for president.

Watch the DNC livestream