DNC’s Roll Call Gets Rave Reviews for Music, Stars: ‘The Millennials Have Seized the Means of Event Production’

The DNC officially kicked off its second night with a state-by-state (and territory-by-territory) roll call that allowed delegates from all over the United States to pledge their support for Vice President Harris. The roll call also featured a playlist by DJ Cassidy that delighted viewers. As Everytown senior director of communications Max Steele wrote on X, “Lil Jon and then Modest Mouse? The Millennials have seized the means of event production, folks.”

Lil Jon and then Modest Mouse? The Millennials have seized the means of event production, folks. — Max Steele (@maxasteele) August 21, 2024

Writer Sophie Vershbow also clocked the millennial influence on the playlist. She wrote, “The roll call playlist proves that millennials planned this DNC.”

The roll call playlist proves that millennials planned this DNC. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 21, 2024

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki was similarly thrilled with the music selection. “Did not have the soundtrack of college as the soundtrack of the delegate roll call vote on my bingo card today…but love it,” she tweeted.

Did not have the soundtrack of college as the soundtrack of the delegate roll call vote on my bingo card today…but love it — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 21, 2024

Political writer Hunter Schwartz also pointed out that delegates from commonwealths seemed to feel high and mighty about not being states. He wrote, “States that are actually ~commonwealths~ when introducing themselves during the state roll call.”

States that are actually ~commonwealths~ when introducing themselves during the state roll call. pic.twitter.com/lBh8Eap13S — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) August 21, 2024

NBC News politics reporter Alex Seitz-Wald suggested the roll call be replicated at the Olympics. As he put it, “The Olympics should do this with the Parade of Nations. Forget the national anthems, play pop bangers from each country. It’d be great!”

The Olympics should do this with the Parade of Nations. Forget the national anthems, play pop bangers from each country. It'd be great! — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) August 21, 2024

Television writer Ira Madison III joked about Texas’ introduction: “Texas got the actual Beyoncé instrumental she must’ve given Kamala a USB.”

Texas got the actual Beyoncé instrumental she must’ve given Kamala a USB — Ira (@iramadisonthree) August 21, 2024

Comedian and actor Roy Wood, Jr., commented on the enthusiasm with which the delegates introduced themselves and their states. “DNC Roll Call the states be slipping in random facts: MR SECRETARY!! I COME TO YOU FROM MY STATE, WHERE WE INVENTED THE FREEWAY ON RAMP, CHEESE GRITS, AND THE CURE FOR GONORRHEA! WE ARE HOME TO THE LARGEST SUV CUP HOLDER FACTORY IN THE WORLD! WE CAST OUR VOTE FOR KAMALA HARRIS.”

DNC Roll Call the states be slipping in random facts:



MR SECRETARY!! I COME TO YOU FROM MY STATE, WHERE WE INVENTED THE FREEWAY ON RAMP, CHEESE GRITS, AND THE CURE FOR GONORRHEA! WE ARE HOME TO THE LARGEST SUV CUP HOLDER FACTORY IN THE WORLD! WE CAST OUR VOTE FOR KAMALA HARRIS — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 21, 2024

Writer Karen Dalton Beninato also summed up the festivities in a somewhat calmer fashion. She wrote on X, “This #DNCConvention Roll Call has everything: Sean Astin from Rudy, Anthony Hamilton, Wendell Pierce representing American’s Northernmost Caribbean City New Orleans, DJ Cassidy spinning bangers, Spike Lee, Eva Longoria, People with Cheese Hats, Lil Jon Turning Down for What?”

This #DNCConvention Roll Call has everything: Sean Astin from Rudy, Anthony Hamilton, Wendell Pierce representing American's Northernmost Caribbean City New Orleans, DJ Cassidy spinning bangers, Spike Lee, Eva Longoria, People with Cheese Hats, Lil Jon Turning Down for What? pic.twitter.com/q1WxwwYqom — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) August 21, 2024

And yes, if you’re wondering, there is a playlist of all the roll call songs available.