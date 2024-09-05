Seth Meyers Says Sebastian Stan Playing Trump Is the ‘Nicest Thing Anyone’s Done for Trump Since McDonald’s All-Day Breakfast’ | Video

Sebastian Stan plays a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film “The Apprentice,” and on Wednesday night, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers simply had to, uh, marvel at that.

During his monologue, Meyers highlighted the fact that an official clip from the film, written by Gabriel Sherman and directed by Ali Abbasi, was released on Wednesday morning, in which Stan channels Trump’s braggy side.

“I’m sorry. Sebastian Stan plays Donald Trump?” Meyers said incredulously. “This is the nicest thing anyone’s done for Trump since McDonald’s all-day breakfast.”

That said, Stan’s voice in the clip doesn’t really sound like Trump’s voice does now, though it’s possible that’ll change as the story progresses. You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.

“The Apprentice” — which is currently making the festival rounds, playing at Telluride Film Festival this weekend after premiering at Cannes back in May — follows Trump while he works as a New York real estate mogul during the 1970s and the ’80s.

He was supported at the time by lawyer Roy Cohn who infamously rose to prominence as Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s chief counsel. Cohn is played in this film by “Succession” star Jeremy Strong, though Meyers made no comment on that casting.

“The Apprentice” will hit theaters on October 11.