Company scraps in-person event that was set for March 23
Tim Baysinger | March 9, 2020 @ 8:43 AM
Last Updated: March 9, 2020 @ 9:23 AM
Amid the growing fears of the spread of the coronavirus, A+E Networks has canceled its upfront event that was scheduled for March 23. Instead, the media company will hold a virtual upfront.
The streaming presentations will begin the week of March 23.
“The health, safety and well-being of our clients, colleagues and our industry is our top priority. A+E Networks is leaning-in to our culture of flexibility – one of the business mandates to operate in today’s world, and certainly a necessity underscored in our current environment,” said A+E Networks group president Paul Buccieri. “It’s important for us to note that the Upfront is just one part of A+E Networks’ 52-week strategy. Whether in person or in the form of a virtual presentation, the Upfront is part of a comprehensive, year-long communications effort between our dedicated sales force and our ad sales customers.”
Upfronts are a critical event on the industry calendar, when top advertisers get to see the upcoming fall television slates ahead of placing large advertising buys. The upfront presentation period, which also counts digital TV services’ so-called newfronts, begins soon, but it kicks into high gear as the New York City weather warms.
A+E Networks becomes the first entertainment media company to scrap its annual event for media buyers in the wake of the spread of the disease, which has now reached more than 110,000 people around the world. Last week, Fox News canceled its own upfront event that was scheduled for March 24. CNN still held its own upfront last Thursday.
13 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 13 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 12 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Rank: 11 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Rank: 10 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
Rank: 9 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
Rank: 8 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
Rank: 7 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Rank: 6 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
Rank: 5 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Rank: 4 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
Rank: 3 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Rank: 2 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
