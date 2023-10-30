AFI Fest 2023: ‘Năi Nai & Wài Pó,’ ‘Chutes’ and ‘Closing Dynasty’ Win Grand Jury Awards

The former, directed by Sean Wang, also won the Audience Award for TheWrap’s ShortList Film Festival

TheWrap ShortList Film Festival "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó" by Sean Wang
TheWrap ShortList Film Festival "Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó" by Sean Wang
Jason Clark

AFI Fest 2023 wrapped on Sunday, and with it came another roster of winning features and shorts likely to land more acclaim as this awards season progresses.

The Live Action Grand Jury Prize winner was “Closing Dynasty,” directed by Lloyd Lee Choi and featuring a wide-eyed, 7-year-old’s view of New York City, while Sean Wang’s “Năi Nai & Wài Pó,” a heartwarming tale of the filmmaker’s two beloved grandmothers, took the Documentary Short Grand Jury Prize. The latter title also happened to win the 2023 ShortList Film Festival Audience Award at TheWrap’s long-running celebration of the best and brightest emerging moviemakers.

In the Animated Short category, Kenzie Sutton’s “Chutes” — an investigative look at capitalism and society through the guise of toys — took the Grand Jury Prize.

Greta Gerwig Barbie Snow White
Read Next
Greta Gerwig's AFI Fest Program Includes 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' and 'All That Jazz'

The Grand Jury Award winners for Live Action Short, Documentary Short and Animated Short will be eligible for the 2023 Best Live Action Short, Best
Documentary Short and Best Animated Short Academy Awards. The jury was comprised of BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated director and writer Sindha Agha, film critic Ryan Swen and writer, producer and film programmer Imani Davis.

“By smashing attendance records this year, AFI Fest proves the power of cinema to bring us together in difficult times,” Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO, said in a statement. “For 37 years, AFI has been proud to bring the very best of world cinema to the heart of Hollywood, and we look forward to welcoming even more people to the movies next year.”

Dolby Theatre
Read Next
Dolby Theatre, Hollywood Home of the Oscars for 22 Years, Put Up for Sale

Below is a list of all of this year’s AFI Fest award winners:

Grand Jury Prize – Live Action Short
“Closing Dynasty: (Dir: Lloyd Lee Choi)

Grand Jury Prize – Documentary Short
“Năi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma)” (Dir: Sean Wang)

Grand Jury Prize – Animated Short
“Chutes” (Dir: Kenzie Sutton)

Special Mentions

Special Jury Mention for Editing – Live Action Short
“Set Lam” (Dir: Vincent Fontana)

Special Jury Mention for Experimentation – Documentary Short
“Quiet as It’s Kept” (Dir: Ja’Tovia M. Gary)

Special Jury Mention for Social Commentary – Documentary Short
“Alpha Kings” (Dir: Enrique Pedráza Botero, Faye Tsakas)

Special Jury Mention for Stop Motion – Animated Short
“The Miracle” (Dir: Nienke Deutz)

Special Jury Mention for 2D Animation – Animated Short
“Miisufy” (Dir: Liisi Grünberg)

Special Jury Mention for Cinematography – Live Action Short
“Basri & Salma in a Never-Ending Comedy” (Dir: Khozy Rizal)

Special Jury Mention for Lead Acting – Live Action Short
“Madden” (Dir: Malin Ingrid Johansson)

Special Jury Mention for Hybrid Storytelling – Documentary Short
“Dildotectonics (Dildotectonica)” (Dir: Tomás Paula Marques)

TheWrap's Top 50 Film Schools of 2023
Read Next
TheWrap's Top 50 Film Schools for 2023


Jason Clark

Jason Clark

Jason joined TheWrap’s Awards team in 2021, concentrating on celebrity profiles, below-the-line and crafts stories and occasional commentary on Awards-related matters. He has 25 years in the entertainment and media industry covering film, television and stage. He began his editorial career at Premiere magazine, where his now-editor Steve Pond’s legendary Oscar coverage first took shape.…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.