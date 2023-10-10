In months leading up to her billion-dollar Mattel success “Barbie,” Greta Gerwig famously revealed some of the film influences behind her work. Now, the practice is set to continue in her role as guest artistic director for the 2023 AFI Fest, which takes place in Los Angeles Oct. 25–29.

The Oscar-nominated writer-director revealed Tuesday the five films that are going to be part of her specially curated festival sidebar: Tim Burton’s “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz,” Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell’s “A Matter of Life and Death,” Vincente Minnelli’s “An American in Paris” and Wim Wenders’ “Wings of Desire.”

Gerwig will introduce select films herself, notably “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” which screens at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., two months after the death of its star and cowriter Paul Reubens.

Additionally, AFI Fest has added a few new titles to the lineup, including the biopic “Lee,” a look at the life of war photographer Lee Miller, directed by renowned cinematographer Ellen Kuras and starring Kate Winslet in the title role. The Sylvester Stallone documentary “Sly” from director Thom Zimny (“Western Stars”) will also be shown before making its Netflix debut on Nov. 3.

The 2023 AFI Fest will feature over 140 titles spanning five days, including three red carpet premieres and 11 special screenings, 30 films in the AFI Conservatory Showcase (presented by AMC Networks) and Gerwig’s five artistic director selections.

Sam Esmail’s “Leave the World Behind,” starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke, will kick off the festival, with highly anticipated films such as Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” Rob Reiner’s “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life” and Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction.”

For more information on tickets for AFI Fest 2023, visit their official website.