AFI Fest, running in Los Angeles from Oct. 25-29, will feature a total of 141 films this year spread out over the five days, and will include 18 Best International Feature Oscar contenders, including newly minted nation choices “The Taste of Things” (France), “About Dry Grasses” (Turkey) and “The Captain” (Italy).

“Everyone on the AFI Fest team is proud to share this year’s selection of outstanding films from around the world with the audiences of Los Angeles,” said Todd Hitchcock, director of AFI Fest. “Cinema is truly a global language, and the diversity of screen artistry represented here will widen the horizons for all moviegoers.”

Moviegoers can also expect films that have become very hot on the festival circuit in 2023, including TIFF People’s Choice winner “American Fiction”, directed by Cord Jefferson, Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” starring Cooper and Carey Mulligan, Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers,” with Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, Michel Franco’s “Memory,’ starring Jessica Chastain and Venice best actor winner Peter Sarsgaard, and previously announced opening night film “Leave the World Behind,” starring Oscar winners Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali and directed by Sam Esmail.

Among the world premieres at the 37th annual fete are the big-screen adaptation of the play “Freud’s Last Session,” starring Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode, and Rob Reiner’s documentary “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life,” all about the benchmark comedic mind behind classics such as “Lost in America” and “Modern Romance.” Amazon’s documentary “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” about the uber-successful entertainment magnate, will also screen as the Centerpiece film.

AFI Fest runs from Oct. 25-29; for more information of tickets and passes and a full list of films showing, visit www.afi.com.