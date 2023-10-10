Agnes Chu Steps Down as Condé Nast Entertainment President

Agnes Chu, the president of Condé Nast Entertainment, is leaving the media company amidst its video and editorial content structure. Chu will depart at the end of October, TheWrap can confirm.

The news was announced to employees via a memo to staff from CEO Roger Lynch on Tuesday. In the note, Lynch said that “before year-end” the organization’s top-line leadership will be moving to a new structure.

“As part of these changes Agnes Chu will be leaving the company at the end of this month and I want to thank her for her many accomplishments with us,” Lynch wrote. He praised Chu for building up the company’s film, television and entertainment business with “over 70 projects in development” and 10 in production as well as helping to grow Condé Nast’s digital video audience to a projected 20 billion annual video views.

“I am proud to leave Condé Nast Entertainment better than the one I joined. By building and stewarding a cultural moment content strategy with our iconic brands, we transformed into a globally diversified media division,” Chu wrote in a note to staff obtained by TheWrap. “Most importantly, I am proud of the culture we have created together – one of integrity, teamwork and quality results.”

Chu also emphasized that she will continue to be “a lifelong fan of the journalism and the entertainment from the best and brightest minds at Condé Nast.”

The president was instrumental in Condé Nast’s move into TV and film. Under her leadership, the New Yorker has received seven Academy Awards nominations for its projects, and Vanity Fair Studios has produced projects such as FX and Hulu’s “Secrets of Hillsong” and the black comedy “Cat Person.” Additionally, Vogue Studios was responsible for the war drama “Lee” and the documentary “Invisible Beauty.”

Prior to joining Condé Nast in 2020, Chu worked for the Walt Disney Company for 12 years. Most recently, she served as senior VP of content for Disney+. She also served as an executive for story and franchise development for the Imagineering division of Disney as well as vice president of the office of CEO, which was occupied by Bob Iger at the time of her employment.