‘AGT': Boy Band Korean Soul Gets a Standing Ovation for ‘Super Silky Smooth’ Cover of ‘All My Life’ (Video)

“America’s Got Talent” Season 16 is only on its second week and already fans have several acts they are rooting for to win the whole thing, including one of Tuesday’s newbies, boy band Korean Soul.

The South Korean four-member group — made up of singers Soo-yong, Yong-jae, Sean and Chi-won — came out in front of “AGT” judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel to introduce themselves and their dream to be pop stars.

Then they proved they definitely have the pipes for the gig with their rendition of “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo. Seriously, we thank God that “AGT” finally found them. Don’t believe us about how good Korean Soul is? Watch them perform in the video above and tell us that quartet doesn’t rival the greatest boy bands of all time with their harmonies.

The “AGT” audience and judges certainly thought so, giving the guys a standing ovation after they wrapped up their sweet ballad.

Howie praised the guys and wondered “what is it in the Korean culture that makes so many talented people?” Heidi said it “sounded great” dubbing their style “super silky smooth.” Sofia told the boys “you have all the talent” and are “spectacular.”

Then it was time for Simon to give his take and everyone waited in silence.

“Probably one of the best auditions we’ve had today, right?” Cowell said. “Every lead was great. The harmonies were great. The song choice was great.”

All four judges gave Korean Soul a “yes,” so they will move ahead in the “AGT” Season 16 competition.

Korean Soul wasn’t the only impressive act to be introduced Tuesday. Watch singer “Nightbirde” move the audience with a beautiful and raw original song, earning Simon Cowell’s first Golden Buzzer of the season, via the video below.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.