“Star Wars” is known for its incredible creatures: The Wampa, the Rancor, Ewoks, and the adorable — and apparently delicious, at least to Chewbacca– porgs.

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” adds another entry to the franchise bestiary: The Loth-cat.

The Loth-cat is native to the planet Lothal where Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) resides. Wren has apparently domesticated one as her house pet. Loth-cats have long bodies, pointed ears, bird-like legs and expressive faces.

Loth-cats have previously made brief appearances in “The Mandalorian.” While those felines were CGI, the Loth-cat in “Ahsoka” is animatronic and controlled by a team of puppeteers.

“That was my little buddy!” Bordizzo told Empire. “That cat, the complexity of the design… I mean, it has a real skeleton under there, because that’s how they control such intense facial expressions and everything.”

“It was real, it was there!” added Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays Hera Syndulla.

Of course, animatronics and puppetry do have limitations, so CGI was used for more sophisticated movement sequences.

The Loth-cat get quite a bit of screen time in the series premiere and play a pivotal role in one sequence, but we won’t spoil it for you. Wild Loth-cats are also seen in an establishing shot.

Will Loth-cat mania match Baby Yoda fever?

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” is now streaming on Disney+.