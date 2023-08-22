“Ahsoka,” the live-action series starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, premieres on Disney+ this week.

The character of Ahsoka was originally created for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” by Dave Filoni. Filoni serves as the writer and executive producer of “Ahsoka,” and directed the series premiere.

Dawson first portrayed the dual lightsaber-wielding former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” where she battled Morgan Elsbeth. “Star Wars: Ahsoka” picks up shortly after those events, with Elsbeth in custody and Tano pursuing rumors of the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

But if you’re wondering when, how and where to watch new episodes of “Ahsoka,” we’ve got you covered.

When Does “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Premiere?

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 22 on Disney+.

You can read TheWrap’s review of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” here.

What Time Does “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Stream on Disney+?

New episodes of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” are available every Tuesday at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Disney+.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

New episodes of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” are released weekly. The first two episodes premiere on August 22. There are a total of 8 episodes in Season 1

Below is the full “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Season 1 release schedule:

“Ahsoka” Season 1 Episode 1 “Master and Apprentice”: Tuesday, August 22

“Ahsoka” Season 1 Episode 2 “Toil and Trouble”: Tuesday, August 22

“Ahsoka” Season 1 Episode 3 “TBD”: Tuesday, August 29

“Ahsoka” Season 1 Episode 4 “TBD”: Tuesday, September 5

“Ahsoka” Season 1 Episode 5 “TBD”: Tuesday, September 12

“Ahsoka” Season 1 Episode 6 “TBD”: Tuesday, September 19

“Ahsoka” Season 1 Episode 7 “TBD”: Tuesday, September 26

“Ahsoka” Season 1 Episode 8 “TBD” (Season finale): Tuesday, October 3

Who Stars in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’?

The “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Season 1 cast includes:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Eman Esfadi as Ezra Bridger

David Tennant as Huyang

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Paul Darnell as Marrok

Will There Be a Season 2 of “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Lucasfilm has not yet announced a second season of “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” but the character is expected to play a role in the “Star Wars” movie that Filoni is writing and directing.

Season 1 of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” and all seasons of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels” are available to stream on Disney+.

Watch the “Star Wars: Ahsoka” trailer below: