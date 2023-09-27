Episode 7 of “Ahsoka” just dropped on Disney+, and with it, a surprise guest appearance from a Star Wars legend.

The series has featured many characters familiar to franchise fans, including live-action counterparts of the title character, Ahsoka Tano and also Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Genevieve O’Reilly, who portrayed Mon Mothma in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” as well as “Andor,” reprises her role in “Ahsoka.” Mon Mothma has an important role in Episode 7, and facilitates the return of beloved franchise figure.

Read on to find out more about the very special guest appearance in “Ahsoka” Episode 7.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead from “Ahsoka” Episode 7

The episode opens with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) on trial before a New Republic council, including Mon Mothma.

Hera disobeyed direct orders and aided Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Had Hera not intervened, Ahsoka would’ve died after being defeated by Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and fallen into the ocean in Episode 5. Fortunately, Ahsoka was able to emerge from the limbo known as the World Between Worlds and was discovered by Hera’s Force-sensitive son, Jacen (Evan Whitten).

However, because of her actions, Hera is now on trial. Senator Xiono (Nelson Lee) calls for Hera to be stripped of her command and court martialed, but is interrupted by a familiar robotic voice.

Enter C-3PO, the droid that was built by and served Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in “Star Wars” Episodes I through III. C-3PO is purged of his memories at the end of “Revenge of the Sith,” forgetting Anakin completely. He goes into the service of the Organa family of Alderaan, including their adopted daughter (and Anakin’s real daughter), Leia.

“Ahsoka” takes place after “Return of the Jedi” (Sabine tells Ezra that the Empire fell after the Battle of Endor) and C-3P0 is still in the employ of Senator Leia Organa.

After being accosted by a guard (and saying his famous line “How rude!” the gold protocol droid enters Hera’s trial.

When asked by Mon Mothma why he is here, C-3PO responds, “Honored Chancellor, I am here on behalf of Senator Leia Organa.”

Despite Xiono’s objections, C-3PO explains that Leia personally sanctioned Hera’s mission to Seatos to aide Ahsoka. As leader of the Defense Council, Leia authority supercedes Xiono, who had voted against the mission.

Of course, this is a lie. Hera knows it and so does Mon Mothma. Mon Mothma pulls Hera aside and tells her she knows Leia did not authorize the mission. Hera responds, “She did…eventually.” When asked of the possibility of Thrawn’s return, Hera warns, “We have to prepare for the worst, and hope for the best.”

C-3PO was voiced by Anthony Daniels, who originated the character more than 45 years ago in “A New Hope.” Fans were thrilled by the guest appearance, and you can see some of their reactions below:

Loving the fact that Leia put this rude ass senator in his place. Via C-3PO. That’s some QUEEN SHIT. 🤣 #Ahsoka — Melvin C. 朱嘉豪 (@mechu5190) September 27, 2023

Thank, thank you, thank you Dave Filoni for having C-3PO cameo in this episode. I knew he was there just by hearing him say "How rude!" #Ashoka #EzraBridger #StarWars #Thrawn — El hombre sin nombre (@urbansack) September 27, 2023

C-3PO for the WIN #Ahsoka — No 0ne (@iAm_No0ne_) September 27, 2023

One of the best ways to honour Carrie Fisher is by sending her golden protocol droid to deliver a message from Leia ❤️ #StarWars pic.twitter.com/YeYXdckw2L — The Star Wars Academy (@TheStarWarsAcad) September 27, 2023

Episodes 1-7 of “Ahsoka” are currently streaming on Disney+