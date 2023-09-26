With just two episodes left of “Ahsoka” on Disney+, there are many plot threads that hopefully will be addressed.

With most of the major characters, including Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), either at or headed to (or trying to leave) the planet Peridea as of Episode 6, there will surely be some epic fights to come.

In Episode 6, viewers learned that Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) was thriving despite being exiled to the distant galaxy, to which his follower Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) was able to map a route.

Peridea also happens to be where purrgil, or star whales, migrate to using an organic form of hyperdrive. It is also the homeworld of the Nightsisters or Dathomiri, a faction of witches who use powerful magic and have aligned themselves with Thrawn.

Here’s where all the major characters stand leading into Episode 7. New episodes of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” stream Tuesdays at 6 pm E.T. on Disney+.

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from Episode 6 of “Ahsoka”