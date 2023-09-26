With just two episodes left of “Ahsoka” on Disney+, there are many plot threads that hopefully will be addressed.
With most of the major characters, including Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), either at or headed to (or trying to leave) the planet Peridea as of Episode 6, there will surely be some epic fights to come.
In Episode 6, viewers learned that Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) was thriving despite being exiled to the distant galaxy, to which his follower Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) was able to map a route.
Peridea also happens to be where purrgil, or star whales, migrate to using an organic form of hyperdrive. It is also the homeworld of the Nightsisters or Dathomiri, a faction of witches who use powerful magic and have aligned themselves with Thrawn.
Here’s where all the major characters stand leading into Episode 7. New episodes of “Star Wars: Ahsoka” stream Tuesdays at 6 pm E.T. on Disney+.
Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from Episode 6 of “Ahsoka”
Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is alive and well, amassing a night trooper army on Peridea and aligning himself with the powerful Great Mothers. He has struck a deal with the witches to depart Peridea, agreeing to load mysterious coffin-like cargo onto his star destroyer. He is aware that Ahsoka Tano is on her way.
Enoch (Wes Chatham) is the captain of the guard for Thrawn’s night trooper army on Peridea. He dons a stormtrooper uniform with a mysterious golden face. He oversees the transfer of the coffins from the catacombs on Peridea to Thrawn’s star destroyer.
The Great Mothers are a trio of powerful Nightsisters on Peridea that have aligned themselves with Thrawn. They possess powers that allow them to foresee Morgan Elsbeth’s coming. They may even have powers over life and death (and the ability to raise an undead army that might be stored in coffins). Thrawn says he will call upon their “dark magicks” at the end of Episode 6, which can’t be good…
A Nightsister loyal to Thrawn (and presumably the Great Mothers), Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) has completed her task of finding the exiled Grand Admiral. How she fits into his plans now remains unclear. Don’t underestimate Morgan’s fighting skills; she went one-on-one with Ahsoka Tano in “The Mandalorian.”
Exiled to Peridea along with Thrawn, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is seemingly living a peaceful life amongst the Noti, intelligent crustacean-like natives of Peridea. He is happy to finally be reunited with Sabine Wren and is eager to return home, but doesn’t realize they have no way off the planet.
Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) was taken prisoner by Elsbeth and brought to Thrawn, who freed her and allowed her to find Ezra Bridger in the harsh climate of Peridea. Luckily, she befriended some Noti, who led her to her long-lost friend. However, they have no current way of leaving the planet.
Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) accompanied Elsbeth to Peridea, where she described Skoll and Shin Hati to Thrawn as “mercenaries.” However, Thrawn recognized Skoll as a former Jedi general. Thrawn allows Skoll and Shin to trail Sabine Wren as she searches for Ezra, ordering them to destroy the rebels if they are reunited. While searching for Sabine, Skoll senses “something stirring” on Peridea — one stronger than the Great Mothers and the Jedi.
As seen throughout the series, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) remains loyal to her master Baylan Skoll, accompanying him in the hunt for Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger. He reminds her while he is a former Jedi, she was not trained at the Jedi Temple. Shin has battled Sabine twice in the series, winning one fight and losing the other, so she definitely wants her revenge.
Despite being defeated by Baylan Skoll, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is still alive after fighting her master Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the limbo known as the World Between Worlds. Despite not having a star map, Ahsoka has the wherewithal to hitch a ride on a star whale to Peridea — and a likely/eventual showdown with Thrawn. She also will have to deal with her padawan Sabine Wren, who betrayed her to find Ezra.
Huyang (voiced by David Tennant) is an ancient droid who is fiercely loyal to Ahsoka. He knows how to construct lightsabers, which may prove helpful in battles to come.
General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) disobeyed direct orders to help Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren track down Morgan Elsbeth and uncover her plan to liberate Thrawn from exile. She remains in the main galaxy with her son Jacen, which is probably far safer than Peridea.
