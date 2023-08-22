‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Whom in New Disney+ Series (Photos)

“Star Wars: Ahsoka,” the highly anticipated live-action series starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, debuts this week on Disney+.

Dawson reprises the role after appearing in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” though the character made her debut in the 2008 animated film “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and the subsequent animated series of the same name.

Ahsoka is the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), the Jedi who turned to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader. She in turn had her own apprentice, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) but the two had a falling out.

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” includes other characters from “The Clone Wars” and its sequel series “Star Wars: Rebels,” including Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Huyang (David Tennant). Although teased, fans have yet to see images of Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfadi) or Anakin Skywalker.

There’s also a slew of new characters, including Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

Click through to learn more about the cast and characters of “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” premiering on Aug. 22 on Disney+

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in “Star Wars” Ahsoka (Lucasfilm) Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) Ahsoka Tano is the former padawan (apprentice) of Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi who would turn to the Dark Side and become Darth Vader. She is a member of the Togruta species, known for their orange skin and montrals (head tails). After the Clone Wars, she aided rebels against the Galactic Empire. She’s recommended to train Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) but leaves him in the care of the Mandalorian. She pilots a T-6 Jedi shuttle and wields dual lightsabers. Dawson made her feature film debut in “Kids” and has gone on to star in “Rent,” “Sin City,” and more.