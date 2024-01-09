‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Officially in the Works From Creator Dave Filoni

“Ahsoka” Season 2 is officially in the works.

Creator Dave Filoni is helming development on the second installment of the “Star Wars” spin-off series, Lucasfilm announced Tuesday alongside the news that Jon Favreau will direct the feature “The Mandalorian & Grogu.”

“‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, which includes films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2, among those in the works,” the announcement read.

News of Season 2’s development comes months after Disney+ unveiled the series premiere of “Ahsoka” on August 22, 2023 and wrapped up its first installment with its Season 1 finale on Oct. 3.

First introduced in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” the character of Ahsoka Tano was first created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni in 2008 animated series “The Clone Wars.” Ahsoka is the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), the Jedi who turned to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader.

The series, which takes place several decades before the events of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” stars Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Ahsoka, and also features other characters from “The Clone Wars” and its sequel series “Star Wars: Rebels,” including Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Huyang (David Tennant).

“I think what’s so cool about this show is that these characters have existed for years now in animation,” Dawson told TheWrap during April’s Star Wars Celebration. “I definitely feel like there’s a breakup in the fandom from the movies to the live-action shows to the animation. And to now have that confluence I think is really special. And I think it’s going to mean a lot to this generation coming up. We’ve long since been waiting; we knew what Leia was capable of, and now we’re getting to see it even better realized and actualized with this … moment of women on screen.”