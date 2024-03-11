Oscar Viewers Call Al Pacino’s Best Picture Announcement ‘Chaotic’ and ‘Confusing’

“Al Pacino didn’t even read the nominees,” one X user hilariously points out after “Oppenheimer” won

Al Pacino at the 2024 Oscars (Getty Images)

Oscar viewers called Al Pacino’s Best Picture announcement “chaotic” and “confusing” on Sunday while pointing out that the actor failed to present the nominated titles in the category.

“Only one will take the award for Best Picture, and, uh, I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes,” Pacino said while on stage. “And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer.’ Yes, Emma Thomas.”

For some, it was difficult to make out what the longtime actor was saying prior to him announcing Christopher Nolan’s film as the winner — and many viewers responded to the fumble online.

“I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced ‘Oppenheimer’ as Best Picture.’ Couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing lol,” one X (formerly Twitter) user said.

There were 10 nominees this year in the category: “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Holdovers,” “American Fiction,” “Poor Things,” “Past Lives,” “The Zone of Interest,” “Barbie,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Maestro” and, of course, “Oppenheimer.”

The moment quickly became a topic of conversation on social media, and people didn’t hold back with their reactions. Take a look at some of the responses, below.

  1. KJack Avatar
    KJack

    He was not supposed to read the nominees. The nominees were presented after commercial breaks, one at a time. They came back from an ad break and a scene (or in some cases a montage) from the nominated movie was on the big screen, with the name of the movie shown with it. At the time of presentation, all that was required of Pacino was to read the winner. He said “I’m seeing Oppenheimer.”

    They didn’t read the nominees for best song, either, because the song nominees presented themselves throughout the show, one at a time.

    Reply
  2. cadavra Avatar
    cadavra

    Lotta short memories there. No less than Lord Olivier committed the same blunder in 1985.

    Reply

