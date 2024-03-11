Oscar Viewers Call Al Pacino’s Best Picture Announcement ‘Chaotic’ and ‘Confusing’

Oscar viewers called Al Pacino’s Best Picture announcement “chaotic” and “confusing” on Sunday while pointing out that the actor failed to present the nominated titles in the category.

“Only one will take the award for Best Picture, and, uh, I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes,” Pacino said while on stage. “And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer.’ Yes, Emma Thomas.”

For some, it was difficult to make out what the longtime actor was saying prior to him announcing Christopher Nolan’s film as the winner — and many viewers responded to the fumble online.

“I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced ‘Oppenheimer’ as Best Picture.’ Couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing lol,” one X (formerly Twitter) user said.

There were 10 nominees this year in the category: “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Holdovers,” “American Fiction,” “Poor Things,” “Past Lives,” “The Zone of Interest,” “Barbie,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Maestro” and, of course, “Oppenheimer.”

The moment quickly became a topic of conversation on social media, and people didn’t hold back with their reactions. Take a look at some of the responses, below.

