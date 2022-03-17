Alice Eve has landed the lead role in CBS’ reboot of “Early Edition,” TheWrap has learned.

Eve will play Beth, the Executive Producer of local Seattle TV news station KSEA. As an investigative reporter, Beth is ruthless when it comes to getting the story, which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll.

Most recently, Eve featured in the action-comedy “Freelance” starring John Cena and Alison Brie and horror film “The Queen Mary.” She starred in Julian Fellowes’ EPIX miniseries “Belgravia” and also earned credits on “Black Mirror,” “Star Trek Into Darkness” and “Entourage.” Her next appearance will be in the Amazon drama series “Power.”

Eve is represented by CAA, Independent Talent, Alchemy Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“Early Edition” is a reboot of the television series of the same name, starring Kyle Chandler, Shanesia Davis and Fisher Stevens. The drama ran on CBS from 1996-2000, for four seasons. Like Chandler’s Gary Hobson, Eve’s Beth finds herself wrestling with a major ethical dilemma when she begins receiving tomorrow’s headlines the day before they happen.

The series is written and executive produced by Melissa Glenn and executive produced by DeVon Franklin for Franklin Entertainment and Bob Brush. Jenna Nicholson also serves as co-executive producer for Franklin Entertainment. Sony Pictures Television and AFFIRM Television will produce in association with CBS Studios.