‘Alien: Romulus’ Director Fede Álvarez Says Controversial Ian Holm CGI Was ‘Fixed’ for Home Release: ‘It’s Way Better’

For fans of “Alien: Romulus” looking to watch from home, the controversial Ian Holm CGI has been corrected for folks awaiting the home entertainment release, director Fede Álvarez assured. He said it looks “way better” than what fans saw in theaters.

“We fixed it,” Álvarez told Empire in a recent interview, acknowledging that a lot of fans thought the film fumbled its CGI recreation of Holm, who reappeared in the film as android Rook, the same make and model of the iconic Ash in the original “Alien.”

Holm, however, died in 2020, and “Alien: Romulus” got permission from his widow to incorporate his likeness into the film using CGI technology.

Álvarez said the initial illusion was created through a “mix of techniques.”

“We made it better for the release right now … It’s way better,” Álvarez continued. “I convinced the studio we need to spend the money and make sure we give the companies that were involved in making it the proper time to finish it and do it right. It’s so much better.”

The revision came after audiences booed the outcome of the computer-generated image of Holm’s character, and even just the fact that the character returned at all.

Álvarez explained that the fumble was due to post-production having a limited amount of time.

“We just ran out of time in post-production to get it right,” Álvarez said. “I wasn’t 100% happy with some of the shots, where you could feel a bit more the CG intervention. So, for people that react negatively, I don’t blame them.”

“Alien: Romulus” is now available for purchase.