Alyson Stoner Masters Seduction and Uncovers Governmental Plots in New Podcast ‘Simplexity’

It’s 2004, I’m 10-years old wearing hand-me-down Limited Too jeans eating a left-over Fruit Roll-Up. “Mike’s Super Short Show” with Alyson Stoner comes on The Disney Channel. Life is good.
As a 90’s kid, I grew up idolizing Alyson Stoner. If you tell me you watched her in the Missy Elliot music video “Work It” and didn’t beg your mom for dance lessons afterwards, you’re lying. Alyson was – and still is – the coolest. And now she’s added WrapWomen Next-Gen Ambassador” and “Podcast Host” to her list of achievements that spans longer than a CVS receipt.
It’s 2020, I’m 26-years-old rockin’ a pair of Lulu Lemons drinking an iced coffee. I tune into “Simplexity” with Alyson Stoner. Life is good.
But this isn’t like a regular podcast, it’s a cool AF podcast. From mastering seduction to uncovering governmental plots, Alyson takes us behind the scenes of her new series “Simplexity” during a recent interview with WrapWomen.
This podcast is for the girl who loves…
To DIG in, know more, be more, ask questions, find truth, challenge convention, and f*ck the status quo.
This podcast is for the girl who is looking for…
Depth, inspiration from the best in humanity and approachable life education.
Three words to describe this podcast are…
Thought-provoking, well-designed, human-centered.
Tell us about “Simplexity.”
“Simplexity” is anything but small talk. We simplify the complexities of life through stimulating, provocative and purposeful conversations with the world’s most supremely intriguing, refreshingly forthright artists, scholars, scientists, entrepreneurs, experts and humans. Hear insights, advice and winning paradigms that guide you toward your best self and a brighter future, all while expanding your knowledge of the amazing happenings on our planet.
Spark the motivation of your inner Olympian (Alysia Montaño), sequence your own genome (Anuradha Acharya), uncover governmental plots (PJ Thum), develop extra-sensory perception (Paul Selig), use NASA rocket science to solve your problems (Bruno Sánchez), copy Lamborghini’s eco-friendly sustainability playbook (Jaime Nack), master seduction (Shan Boodram) and rewrite your wealth story (Aja George). The glue that holds together such a diverse tapestry of topics and guests is the shared passion for humanity and positive impact. By the end, you’ll know something new about a topic, the world and yourself.
A favorite element of both guests and listeners is our weekly mantras, which recap the top takeaways from our conversation and turn them into actionable affirmations you can immediately apply to your own life.
Do you have a favorite episode?
I encourage people to follow their own curiosity on their foray into the simplex; each episode packs its own flavor and punch. I was personally most challenged, and therefore most fulfilled, learning how historian and Oxford professor PJ Thum uncovers fake news, debates national myths, and handled being accused of treason by his government while defending freedom of expression. Coming up, brain coach Jim Kwik will improve your mind and memory on the spot, notorious CEO Dan Price will share ideas for weathering the financial crisis, and Gentefied’s Annie Gonzalez will turn you into the hero of your own story.
What’s the coolest thing you learned about our amazing planet?
People worth hearing do not always have the microphone; stories worth knowing do not always get the publicity. Many of my guests are head-down on the ground doing the work to solve planetary crises, focused on the mission and unconcerned with glory. I research extensively and actively expand my network with the goal of bringing otherwise hidden and exclusive intel to the masses. Basically, in my other life I was an investigative reporter.
76 years ago, the eighth issue of “All-Star Comics” introduced a new heroine who would become one of the most essential icons in comic books and feminist culture: Wonder Woman. Now, she has made her long-awaited arrival on movie screens around the world in a new film directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot. Here’s how the champion of the Amazons got here.
Wonder Woman was created in 1941 by psychologist William Moulton Marston in order to provide comic books with a superhero who didn’t embody the hyper-masculine qualities of Superman and Batman. Marston was in a polyamorous relationship with his wife, attorney and psychologist Elizabeth Holloway, and a former student, Olive Byrne. Both women were the key inspirations for Diana Prince.
Wonder Woman’s debut story revolved around WWII pilot, Steve Trevor, who crash lands on an island populated by a race of powerful women called Amazons. There, he is healed and falls in love with Diana, Princess of the Amazons. When they learn of the war outside the island, Diana wins a tournament held to decide who will be the Amazons’ champion and fight the Nazis in the war, earning her the title of Wonder Woman.
Noting that Byrne often wore a set of bracelets, Marston decided to give Wonder Woman a pair of bracelets that could deflect bullets. The bracelets were originally shackles Amazons wore when they were enslaved by Hercules and his men, and after they liberated themselves, they continued to wear them as a reminder to stay vigilant.
Marston also created a weakness for Wonder Woman: Whenever the bracelets were chained together, she would lose her Amazon strength. This would often lead to Wonder Woman triumphing by breaking from her bondage, turning her into a WWII-era symbol of women breaking free from society’s constraints.
Wonder Woman also returned the favor with a bondage tool of her own: her magic lasso, which forced those ensnared by it to tell the truth. An odd weapon for the time, but a fitting creation for Marston, who was one of the inventors of the lie detector test.
A year after her debut, Wonder Woman broke away from All-Star Comics and got her own series. Her rise coincided with the rise of Rosie The Riveter and an interest in more feminist media as women were called upon to contribute to the war effort by taking factory jobs while men were away on the front lines. But she couldn’t break every boundary. She served on the Justice Society of America — a precursor to the Justice League — as the team’s secretary.
By the 50s, the rise of the nuclear family, combined with the change in comic book content imposed by the Comics Code Authority, forced Wonder Woman on a different path. An emphasis was put more on Wonder Woman’s romantic life with Steve Trevor and her origin story was rewritten so that she was a descendant of the Greek gods, a move made to placate censors uncomfortable with the idea that Marston’s Amazons had no fathers in their society.
In 1968, Wonder Woman made her most shocking move yet, choosing to surrender her Amazon powers rather than travel with her people to another dimension so she could stay with Steve. Opening a mod boutique and relying on a Chinese mentor named I Ching to teach her martial arts skills she could use instead of her powers, Wonder Woman was taken far away from her roots.
But in 1972, Wonder Woman found new life as a feminist icon, starting with her appearance on the cover of the first issue of Gloria Steinem’s Ms. magazine. A year later, DC restored her powers in “Wonder Woman Vol. 1, #204,” while the character gained popularity outside of comic books as a part of the “Super Friends” animated TV series.
Then, in 1974, Wonder Woman made her live-action debut in a made-for-TV movie starring Cathy Lee Crosby. A year later, Lynda Carter stepped into the role in an iconic TV series that rivaled Adam West’s “Batman” series in popularity.
Following the entire reboot of the DC timeline with “Crisis On Infinite Earths” in 1986, Wonder Woman’s origins were rewritten again. Her original, fatherless origins were restored, while the Greek mythology from the 50s continued to play a major role. Diana’s home island was also given a new name: Themiscyra, a name still used to this day.
In the '90s, NBC attempted to revive Wonder Woman on TV with a new series that would see Diana work as a professor in Greek mythology while not fighting bad guys as Wonder Woman. Unfortunately, the series was scuttled before filming could begin.
In 2011, DC rebooted its entire continuity again with The New 52, leading to writer Brian Azzarello giving Diana a new addition to her arsenal along with her magic lasso: a sword and shield, both of which are used in the new movie.
In 2016, DC writer Greg Rucka confirmed that Wonder Woman is, by canon law, bisexual. “Themyscira is a queer culture,” he said. "I'm not hedging that. And anyone who wants to prevaricate on that is being silly.”
That same year, Israeli actress Gal Gadot stepped into the role of Wonder Woman and gave the character her feature film debut in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Though critics largely panned the film, praise was reserved for Gadot’s performance, as they saw potential for her future in a solo movie.
That potential has been realized in 2017 with “Wonder Woman,” the first solo film for a super heroine in DC’s Extended Universe. Wonder Woman will also play a major role later this year in “Justice League,” where she will team up with Batman, Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman.
