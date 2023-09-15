Amazon MGM Studios has hired Peter Oillataguerre as its head of feature film production, studio head Jennifer Salke announced Friday.

Previously president of production at Spyglass Media, the longtime executive will begin his time at Amazon MGM Studios on Monday, where he will report to Dan Scharf, head of global business operations. Salke added in her announcement that Oillataguerre will work closely with head of film, streaming and theatrical Courtenay Valenti along with additional film teams.

At Amazon MGM, Oillataguerre will have oversight of all aspects of the feature film production cycle. Among the titles of note he shepherded in his 3.5 years at Spyglass are “Scream,” “Hellraiser” and “The Upside.” Prior to that studio, his 20 years of industry experience has also seen him hold positions at Universal and MGM, among others.

Amazon closed its $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM in March 2022, with Amazon Studios boss Salke taking MGM under her purview in November, overseeing MGM scripted television and film and creative marketing and distribution.

In April, Amazon Studios announced that it will combine its theatrical distribution team with that of MGM, with MGM vet Kevin Wilson serving as president of the division, reporting to Valenti.

Read Salke’s memo announcing Oillataguerre’s hire in full below:

Hi team,

As summer comes to an end, I’d like to thank you all for the tireless work and passion you bring to our business every day. While we are currently facing unprecedented challenges in our industry, I am always so impressed and proud of how much we have accomplished. Across Amazon MGM Studios, we remain committed and focused on creating and licensing the best content for our customers across our global slate for Prime Video, Freevee & MGM +, along with our theatrical launches and titles on outside platforms.

To that end, and our continued focus on building a world-class global film slate, I am pleased to announce that Peter Oillataguerre will be joining us as our new Head of Feature Film Production for Amazon MGM Studios! Peter will be joining us on September 18and will report to Dan Scharf, Head of Global Business Operations, and work closely with Courtenay Valenti, Head of Film, Streaming and Theatrical, and the film teams. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Peter is a seasoned executive with considerable expertise in the world of production. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the feature film production cycle for the Amazon MGM Studios film group.

Peter brings a wealth of film production experience, having most recently served as the President of Production at Spyglass Media, responsible for the numerous blockbuster titles including Scream, Hellraiser, The Upside, and Incoming, as well as the long-running fashion competition series Project Runway. Prior to that, Peter worked at Universal Studios and our very own MGM Studios, working on tentpole titles like the Bond franchise, including Skyfall and No Time To Die; the Creed franchise; RoboCop; The Magnificent Seven and Along Came Polly to name a few.

Please join me, along with Dan, Courtenay and the rest of the teams in welcoming Peter to the Amazon family!

Jen