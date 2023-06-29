amazon-prime-video-ad-tier

Analysts with Morgan Stanley estimate a potential AVOD offering from the tech giant could generate $4.8 billion in annual revenue by 2025 (Getty Images)

A Prime Video Ad Tier Could Be a Cash Cow for Amazon – but It’s Not Without Risks | Analysis

by | June 29, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Slipping commercials into its streaming service could add $4.8 billion a year in revenue, Morgan Stanley estimates – but existing subscribers might resist a change

“Unlimited, commercial-free, instant streaming” of thousands of movies and TV shows for anyone signed up for Amazon’s $79-a-year free shipping program. That was a key promise when the online retail giant introduced Prime Video in 2011.

A lot has changed in a dozen years. The price of Prime has nearly doubled to $139 a year, and consumers are flocking to cheaper, ad-supported video subscriptions. And Amazon has become a big player in online advertising. Now the company is reportedly mulling a cheaper version of Prime Video with ads — and it could pay off for Amazon in multiple ways, experts told TheWrap. In fact, it may have no choice, as its competitors see ads subsidize spending on content.

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
1883, LaMonica Garrett as Thomas and Sam Elliot as Shea of the Paramount+ original series 1883.

‘1883’ Cable Premiere Doubles Show’s Streaming Viewership on Paramount+ (Exclusive)

BET Awards Score 2.8 Million Viewers, Up 2% Over Last Year
Dateline

NBC’s ‘Dateline’ Is 2nd Quarter’s Most-Watched Newsmagazine With 90.1 Million Viewers (Exclusive)
jack-ryan-john-krasinski-prime-video

‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4 Review: John Krasinski Cements His Legacy as Tom Clancy’s Legendary Action Hero
Video Game Music Artwork by Christopher Smith / TheWrap

Video Game Music Is Big Business – and Hollywood Is the Last to Score
morning-joe-msnbc

Cable News Quarterly Ratings: MSNBC Beats CNN Total Day Demo Viewership for First Time in 9 Years
Gameplay of "BattleBit Remastered" (Steam screenshot)

Indie Title ‘BattleBit Remastered’ Emerges as a Breakout PC Game Success | Chart
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Won’t Reverse Disney’s Recent Box Office Woes