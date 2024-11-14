American Cinema Editors has elected longtime editor Sabrina Plisco as its new president. She is now just the second woman to hold the position in the organization’s 75-year existence.

“I am incredibly honored to serve this great organization and am deeply committed to serving our members across the globe and upholding the highest standards of our profession,” Plisco said in a reported statement. “I look forward to collaborating with the Board and harnessing our collective expertise to achieve great things for ACE and the editing community as a whole.”

Plisco’s win was shared on Thursday, and was included in the org’s updated listing of its officers and board members. Under Plisco, Kevin Trent will serve as vice president. Lillian Benson will stand as ACE’s secretary and Michael Ornstein will be its treasurer. Plisco’s work in the industry spans over 50 years, with a resume filled with TV series and movies, including “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Doctor Strange,” “The Smurfs” films and more.

Executive Director of ACE, Jenni McCormick said she’s delighted to have a “talented” group leading the org.

“ACE is so fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated group of individuals on our Board,” McCormick said. “I have no doubt that their leadership will continue to guide ACE to new heights, and I am excited to work alongside them to support our members and advance the profession.”

The board of directors for ACE include memebers Kate Amend, Richard Chew,

Nena Erb, Dana Glauberman, Dorian Harris, Maysie Hoy, Nancy Richardson, Stephen Rivkin, Kate Sanford and Terilyn A. Shropshire.