ABC News Taps Almin Karamehmedovic as New President

Disney has named Almin Karamehmedovic president of ABC News, stepping into the role vacated by Kim Godwin in May. The appointment was announced on Monday by Debra OConnell, president of News Group and Networks for Disney Entertainment.

In the role, Karamehmedovic will oversee the day-to-day operations of ABC News and will lead the teams responsible for shows including “World News Tonight With David Muir,” “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “20/20” and “Nightline,” as well as ABC News Live, ABC News Studios and special events coverage.

The exec has overseen “World News Tonight” since 2014. In January 2022, News Content Development, including short- and long-form projects on streaming and broadcast, was added to his purview as his role expanded from executive producer to senior executive producer.

The move comes after OConnell was promoted to president of Disney Entertainment’s News Group and Networks in February, and subsequently evaluated the network’s operations and solicited input from staffers about the leadership structure in place.

Prior to “World News Tonight,” Karamehmedovic was executive producer of “Nightline,” ABC News’ late-night flagship newsmagazine. He also executive produced “Nightline” in primetime for two consecutive seasons, as well as numerous other ABC primetime hours, “20/20” specials and ongoing breaking news special reports.

Per a bio provided by ABC News, Karamehmedovic joined the division as a freelance video editor based in London in 1998. Three years later, he was one of the first journalists to gain access to Tora Bora, Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden was hiding. He covered the U.S. invasion of Iraq on the ground in 2003 and, in 2005, he was one of the first journalists to travel to Darfur/Sudan to report on the genocide. The following year, he covered the war in Southern Lebanon and, in 2010, was one of the first to arrive in Haiti following the devastating earthquake. More recently, Karamehmedovic returned to Al Anbar in Iraq to document the fight against ISIS and traveled to the frontlines of Afghanistan.

He has traveled to more than 100 countries and is the recipient of the prestigious DuPont Award, as well as 16 Emmys, nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, two Christopher Awards and a Peabody Award.

“Almin has devoted his career to ABC News, mastering every role and elevating excellence in journalism by connecting with viewers in a very meaningful and profound way that resonates with them,” OConnell said. “He is a widely respected, seasoned journalist of the highest order who has worked his way up to senior executive producer of ‘World News Tonight With David Muir,’ earning the trust of colleagues and industry peers along the way. I have no doubt ABC News will reach new heights under his leadership.”

“I approach this role with great respect and humility, not only for the hundreds of colleagues around the world whose tireless contributions fuel the unflinching and unbiased reporting of ABC News, but also for the viewers we serve,” Karamehmedovic added. “Our team represents the best in journalism. We are grateful to have Debra OConnell, who sets the bar for all of us in a meaningful and supportive way that enables us to thrive in a profession we revere and love.”

Karamehmedovic graduated from the University of Greenwich in London.