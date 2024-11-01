Carol Lombardini to Leave AMPTP Presidency Next Year

Carol Lombardini, leader of labor negotiations with Hollywood’s guilds as president of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, is set to step down from the group representing the top studios after 15 years as its president. She’s staying on until her retirement next year, as well as continuing in an advisory role going forward.

The move comes after Lombardini oversaw long, contentious negotiations with the top guilds last year that included strikes by two of those groups, the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA. Those strikes have been blamed as part of what’s led to the entertainment industry’s contraction through this year, with an uncertain future ahead.

She had long been planning to retire in 2025, according to an AMPTP spokesperson.

“We are incredibly grateful to Carol for her many years of leadership at the AMPTP and wish her the very best in her retirement,” an AMPTP spokesperson said in a statement to media. “We are glad Carol isn’t going far as she will continue to serve as President while we continue to conduct a full search for her successor, and that she will then move to an advisory role as we continue our transition to the next generation leaders at the AMPTP.”

Lombardini has been with the AMPTP for more than 40 years, beginning with the group’s inception in 1982.

