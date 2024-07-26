SAG-AFTRA Video Game Strike Continues AI Fight for ‘Consent and Compensation’

Hollywood’s battle over artificial intelligence has shifted to the interactive front. SAG-AFTRA has called its second video game strike in eight years over an impasse with the top video game producers over provisions to protect voice actors and motion capture performers from abuse of the nascent technology.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Sarah Elmaleh, chair of the guild’s negotiating committee for the Interactive Media Agreement, said the provisions proposed by the video game companies signed onto the contract — which include Disney, Warner Bros. Games, Electronic Arts and Activision — were “partially but dangerously incomplete.”

“If your performance is being replicated, you deserve access to essential information,” Elmaleh said.