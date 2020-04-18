AMPTP Agrees to Begin Contract Negotiations With Writers Guild May 11

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) president Carol Lombardini has agreed to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) executive director David Young’s proposal to begin negotiations on a new contract May 11.
The two sides are hoping to reach terms to extend the 2017 Theatrical and Television Basic Agreement. Young sent a letter to Lombardini earlier on Friday suggesting they exchange proposals by May 1 with negotiations scheduled to begin via teleconferencing during the week of May 11.
“Since these negotiations will be conducted in an unusual manner, kindly call me at your convenience so that we may discuss the details surrounding the conduct of the upcoming negotiations,” Lombardini replied in a letter, which was obtained by TheWrap.
The talks are now set to begin nearly two months after the original start date of March 23. Like all other Hollywood businesses, the talks were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which made it impossible to hold the lengthy negotiation meetings in person because of social distancing directives.
In response to the pandemic, the WGA has called on its health fund to extend eligibility through the end of the year to members on the guild’s health plan who no longer can meet the earnings requirements to stay on the plan because they lost potential writing jobs to production shutdowns. The pandemic was noted repeatedly in Young’s letter, including in explaining the guild’s delayed response to AMPTP.
“I will need to have further internal discussions with regard to the entirely separate matter of writers’ health coverage which you referenced in your letter and will respond once those discussions have concluded,” Lombardini wrote. “In the meantime, I look forward to starting what will hopefully be a productive and successful negotiation.”
The AMPTP has already negotiated a new contract with the Directors Guild of America, which ratified it last month. The new contract includes a substantial increase in residuals for streaming TV series, a topic that is expected to be a major element of talks with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. But the pandemic and its accompanying economic downturn have changed the situation for the WGA’s negotiating committee, as Hollywood’s shutdown is expected to make it difficult for the guild to call a strike. The WGA promised when the contract talks were first postponed that it would not seek a strike authorization after the contract’s initial May 1 expiration date.
Look Inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: How Finished Is It? (Photos)
The Academy said that it will announce an opening date for its long-awaited, much-delayed Academy Museum of Motion Pictures “very, very soon.” (During the Oscars show, perhaps?) In the meantime, it invited the press to tour the building on Friday, where we saw a lot of almost-finished spaces that will eventually contain exhibits relating to film history. Here’s what it looks like now, along with some plans and renderings of what it will look like then.
A plan for the museum shows two theaters, three floors of exhibition space and a special events space on the top floor.
The cylinder that fronts the 1939 Streamline Moderne building that formerly housed the May Co. department story is covered with 350,000 one-inch-square gold tiles. Two-thirds of them have been restored, and the other one-third replaced by new tiles from the original manufacturer.
The lobby, shown in an artist's rendering, will open onto a gift shop, a restaurant and the Spielberg Family Gallery.
The current state of the lobby, whose interior will retain an industrial feel, is undergoing lighting and color tests.
The right-hand side of the lobby, as seen from a second floor landing, will house a restaurant.
One floor below the lobby will be the Ted Mann Theater, which will seat 280 people. The Shirley Temple Education Studio will also be in this area.
The second floor will contain part of the core collection of exhibits, which will change about once a year.
The third floor, with exhibition spaces that are not yet visible (they're behind the wall on the left), will contain more of the core collection as well as exhibits co-curated by filmmakers.
The David Geffen Theater, seen in this artist's rendering, will seat 1,000 people and is envisioned to hold movie premieres, screenings and events.
Currently, most of the seats have been installed in the theater, though some were removed for the special needs of the Jan. 13 Oscar nominations announcement, which took place in the building.
Projection facilities in the theater can accommodate everything from the newest digital technology to old nitrate prints.
An "events room" on the top floor currently sports a large plastic-wrapped Oscar statue.
The dome over the Dolby Family Terrace consists of 1,500 panes of glass from Austria, held in place by steel from the Czech Republic.
One item guaranteed to be on display in the museum: the ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," which was released the same year the May Co. building opened.
