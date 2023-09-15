Amy Schumer posted an apology to Nicole Kidman and fans after she received backlash for joking that the “Aquaman” actress didn’t look like a human in a picture taken of her at a U.S. Open tennis match.

On Friday, Schumer took to Instagram to make it clear to people online that she felt her joke about Kidman was taken out of context.

“Okay so the joke I was making was the way she was posed didn’t seem like how a human sits,” Schumer wrote in a photo post. “I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time.”

Schumer’s apology comes after people online called her out for “bullying” Kidman over how she sat during the women’s final between Coco Gauff and Aryana Sabalenka that took place on Sept. 9.

Nicole Kidman at the Women’s Singles Final Match between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka on Sept. 9, 2023 (Photo credit: Getty Images)

“This is how human sit,” Schumer wrote in a since deleted tweet.

On top of her photo post, she added in a caption that there were more important things going on in the world other than her joke.

“I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this,” Schumer began in her caption. “You guys good? To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize. It wasn’t even a slow news day. North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort. There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape.”

She concluded her post by saying that she forgives those who had ill words for her after the situation blew up in news headlines.

“But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole kidmans pose was not human like,” Schumer said. “Breathe y’all. To the people who write hateful things below I forgive you as a mother, a woman and most importantly as someone who also likes hot goss. Have a good weekend.”