A week later, it seems as though “And Just Like That’s” latest relationship cliffhanger is sticking. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che (Sara Ramirez) have officially broken up, and Miranda has even started to move on. But just because this particular romantic chapter has come to a close, that doesn’t mean this is the last viewers will be seeing of Che Diaz.

“Che is fully in the rest of those episodes,” series showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King told TheWrap. “The thing that I want to remind people… is that Che and Carrie were friends before Miranda. Che is not a Miranda story. Che is a Carrie friend that Miranda co-opted to use to change her life.”

Even though Miranda may be avoiding Che now, King also teased that this may not be the end of their relationship — whatever form it may take in the future. “It’s Manhattan. No one really goes away. They’re just always over there. Even if it’s in Queens or Brooklyn, there are still sightings,” King said. “I think it would be negligent to end them without any ugly finishes or hopeful finishes or whatever happens to couples after they split up.”

As for the breakup, even though it was “heartbreaking,” Ramirez sees it as a sign of growth for both characters.

“It’s almost like their adolescence goggles come off, and they accept that the ways that these two people are coming up against each other isn’t working,” Ramirez explained to TheWrap during an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“The way that we agreed to the approach [their relationship] was that Che and Miranda have connected over their individual experiences of these second and third adolescences. Miranda is going through a second adolescence in relationship to her sexual orientation journey. Che has been going through a third adolescence around their experience with fame,” Ramirez said. “Between those two, they get to have so much fun with each other and escape and curate a very fun escapism experience for each other. Not to say that their connection isn’t real, but some of that is playing into it.”

New episodes of “And Just Like That” premiere on Max Thursdays.