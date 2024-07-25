Anderson Cooper, ‘Freedom on Fire’ Among Nominees for News and Documentary Emmys

The news programs “ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis” and “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” and the documentaries “Free Choi Soo Lee,” “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” and “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning” were among the top nominees for the 45th annual News & Documentary Emmys, which announced nominees in 65 categories on Thursday.

In the Outstanding Live News Program, the nominees are “The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell,” “ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis,” “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Anderson Cooper 360” and “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.”

For Outstanding Recorded News Program, nominees are “20/20,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” “IMPACT x Nightline,” “Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller” and “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper.”

Overall, Anderson Cooper’s shows received 12 nominations, 10 for “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” and two for “Anderson Cooper 360.”

The 10 nominees in the Best Documentary category are “Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover” (“Nightline”), “Free Choi Soo Lee” (“Independent Lens”), “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” (freedomonfire.film), “Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family’s Secrets” (HBO|MAX), “Hidden Letters” (“Independent Lens”), “January 6th” (Discovery+), “Lakota Nation vs. United States” (AMC+), “Mourning in Lod” (Showtime), “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning” (HBO|MAX) and “The Stroll” (HBO|MAX).

Of those films, “Free Choi Soo Lee,” “Freedom on Fire” and “Murder in Boston” were additionally nominated in two other categories each.

The nominees were chosen from more than 2,200 submissions of programs that first aired in the 2023 calendar year.

The complete list of nominees can be found on the National Television Academy’s website at theemmys.tv.

The awards will be handed out in two separate ceremonies at the Palladium Times Square in New York City. The news categories will be given out on Wednesday, Sept. 26 and the documentary categories on Thursday, Sept. 26. Both shows will be streamed live.

The News & Documentary Emmys are given out by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (or National Television Academy), the New York-based service organization that also administers the Daytime Emmys. NATAS is distinct from ATAS, the Los Angeles-based Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (or Television Academy), which oversees the Primetime Emmys.