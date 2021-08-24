Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Honorary Emmy Award Rescinded by International TV Academy

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s honorary Emmy Award from last year has been rescinded by the International TV Academy.

Cuomo resigned as New York City governor two weeks ago over sexual harassment allegations.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York attorney general’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award,” the organization said in a statement. “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

Cuomo resigned after state Attorney General Letitia James announced her office found he had sexually harassed 11 women. He initially declined to resign, but heavyweight political figures like President Joe Biden publicly said he should.

Cuomo maintains he did not touch anyone inappropriately but said upon his resignation that it is for the good of New Yorkers, because the investigation and findings have caused such drama: “I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you.”

“The attorney general’s report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic and it worked. There was a political and media stampede,” the third-term Democrat said in his farewell address.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will serve the rest of his term, becoming the state’s first female governor.