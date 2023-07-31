Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ Star, Dies at 25

Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco on HBO’s “Euphoria,” has died at age 25.

His family announced his death in a statement. His cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said in the statement.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The statement concluded, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud was famously scouted for “Euphoria” by a casting agent on the street, as he told I-D magazine earlier this year. “…In my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer.”

But he told the magazine at the time he never looked to become a star. “The difference between me and everyone else who’s famous it’s that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part. They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top’. For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far.”

He was set to star in Universal Pictures’ untitled thriller from Radio Silence, which is due next April. He recently wrapped filming on Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s film, “Freaky Tales,” which is based on Fleck’s experiences growing up.

The actor was born on July 10, 1998, in Oakland, California. He attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, where he was a classmate of his future “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya. Besides the Sam Levinson series, he also appeared in the 2021 feature “North Hollywood” and the 2023 film “The Line” with John Malkovich, Halle Bailey and Alex Wolff, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 9.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.