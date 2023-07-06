Dominic Fike Says Returning for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 ‘Feels Like Moving Backwards’ Now That He’s Single and Sober

Dominic Fike may be busy promoting his new studio album “Sunburn,” due July 7, but he’s already looking ahead to filming “Euphoria” Season 3 — with what sounds like some mixed feelings.

“You know how sometimes when you want to change, you need to refresh your whole friend group? Feels like moving backwards on that front,” Fike said in a Los Angeles Times interview published Thursday when asked about the project, which is currently scheduled for a 2025 airdate.

The remark came in the interview while discussing his experience filming while under the influence and dating his “Euphoria” costar Hunter Schafer. He told the paper he is now sober and single.

In 2022, “Euphoria” Season 2 marked a mainstream Hollywood breakout for Fike, who previously was better known as a musician. (His 2020 debut album, “What Could Possibly Go Wrong,” marks his most recent work prior to “Sunburn.”) Created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya along with Schafer, the series’ second season introduced Fike as Elliot, a teenage drug addict and enabler to Zendaya’s Rue in her journey to sobriety.

Fike said that he was “pretty messed up” while filming on Season 2, and even wondered what kind of effect drugs had on his performance, which ultimately was well received by critics and audiences.

“I don’t know — I’m not an actor,” he told the Times. “It was more that I just had good scene partners. The first time I’d ever acted was in front of those people. I’m just watching Zendaya and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I could do that.’ And I think I’m a little bit looser on drugs, so maybe I wasn’t afraid to do it. Maybe I would have done better off drugs. Maybe not.”

Looking ahead to Season 3, he admitted that he hadn’t “seen those people in awhile,” which brought his mixed emotions about returning the series to the fore. He indicated that he’d turned a new leaf in his sobriety in the time since.

The Times’ Mikael Wood then proposed that reconnecting with a “former romantic partner” probably doesn’t mitigate those feelings of ambivalence either.

“Oh yeah, that should be fun,” Fike responded, nodding to his history with Schafer.

It doesn’t seem, however, that the multi-hyphenate holds any ill will toward the project or its creator. Asked if he’d seen Levinson’s latest HBO project, the widely criticized series “The Idol” with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, he said he’d watched it and enjoyed it.

“If it’s released by Sam Levinson, it’s probably misunderstood,” he said.