The Anime Boom That’s Making Netflix Billions | Charts

Japanese animation has continued to win over global audiences and set a record in 2023 for the amount of streaming revenue the genre brought in. With Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics system we can quantify the financial impact of this content.

Parrot estimates that in 2023 Japanese anime delivered $5.5 billion in revenue for streaming services globally. In many ways, the success of anime can be a template for other countries looking to replicate its international export success.

Certain platforms have been better at monetizing this content than others. At the head of the pack is Netflix, where Parrot estimates that anime contributed $2.07 billion in global revenue in 2023. This