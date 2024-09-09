Anime’s Growing Influence: How Netflix and Hulu Are Reaching a Key Audience | Chart

Available to WrapPRO members

Anime accounts for nearly 12% of the demand for Hulu’s TV catalog

Parrot Analytics
"My Hero Academia" (Photo credit: Studio Bones)
"My Hero Academia" (Photo credit: Studio Bones)

Anime has become one of the most popular genres in American TV, attracting a dedicated and engaged fanbase. Streaming platforms find this genre particularly appealing, as many subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services tend to have an audience that skews female. In contrast, anime overwhelmingly attracts a younger, male audience.

According to Parrot Analytics Audience Solutions, among the major SVOD platforms in the U.S., only Crunchyroll and Hidive, both specializing in anime, boast a predominantly male viewership. These platforms also have the highest percentage of audiences under 30.

Recognizing this demographic opportunity, some streaming platforms have started investing in both licensing Japanese anime and producing their own titles.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.