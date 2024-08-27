In the Streaming Gold Rush, Westerns Are Hidden Treasure | Chart

Streaming platforms are always on the lookout for untapped opportunities to gain a competitive edge in the industry. With an ever-growing volume of content being produced, diminishing returns from franchise shows, and shifting audience preferences, it’s crucial for platforms and networks to focus on identifying whitespace opportunities — those underrepresented or underserved but highly popular content categories — when making strategic decisions.

Parrot Analytics’ Demand 360 can pinpoint some of these over-performing genres by comparing the average demand multiplier (how popular a genre is) with its supply share (the portion of the total catalog that genre occupies) on major SVOD¹ platforms in the United States.