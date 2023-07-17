Tubi Taps Former Vimeo Chief Anjali Sud as New CEO

Anjali Sud, the current CEO of Vimeo, will become the new CEO of the Fox-owned Tubi. Sud will replace Tubi’s founder and current CEO Farhad Massoudi and is set to begin Sept. 1.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group, said. “As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” Sud said. “The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world’s stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”

Prior to joining Tubi, Sud served as the CEO of Vimeo. She first joined the company in 2014 as the head of global marketing and was appointed to her current position in 2017. During her time in the position, Vimeo grew to over 300 million users. Before Vimeo, Sud held positions at Time Warner and Amazon in finance, media and e-commerce.

In her new role Sud will report to CEO of Tubi Media Group, Paul Cheesbrough.

According to a press release from the company, Tubi recently became the most watched free ad-supported TV — or FAST — streaming service in the U.S. The streaming service first launched in 2014 and now caters to 64 million monthly active users. The Tubi Media Group includes AdRise, Blockchain Creative Labs and Credible as well as digital platforms and teams connected to Fox’s digital footprint in news, sports and entertainment.