What to Watch Before ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

The Marvel Universe is expanding!

With “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the interlocking series of superhero movies enters Phase 5, a new era of potentially confusing continuity and even more material that you’ll have to consume to appreciate the full story. But if you don’t have all the time in the world to revisit every Marvel Studios superhero entry since the movies began, in earnest, in 2008, what can you skim to get you ready for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?”

Consider this the Cliff’s Notes version of MCU history that you can cram in the days leading up to “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” an adventure that sees Ant-Man (once again played by Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) get sucked into the Quantum Realm – a pocket universe where the Wasp’s mother (Michelle Pfeiffer) was trapped for decades. But before you can unpack the wonders and horror that rest within the Quantum Realm, you’ve got some movies and TV shows to watch.

“Ant-Man” (2015)

Marvel Studios

He’s teeny-tiny! That’s basically the premise of the first “Ant-Man.” Originally meant to be writer/director Edgar Wright’s MCU entry, it was eventually directed by “Bring It On” filmmaker Peyton Reed, who has since directed the subsequent installments in the franchise. Arguably the funniest entry in the franchise, the first film is important in that it establishes Scott Lang (Rudd), a lovable loser and criminal who winds up being the new Ant-Man under the tough tutelage of original Ant-Man Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and his feisty daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly). Also, keep a close eye on Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll). You might be seeing him again in the new sequel (or maybe you already have if you’re an eagle-eyed viewer of the trailers) …

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)

Marvel Studios

After the somewhat depressing ending of “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” was a largely canon-free exploration of the joys of getting really small and, this time, also getting really big. Hope has her own suit this time around and goes by the Wasp, a moniker taken from her mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), who they are attempting to rescue from the Quantum Realm. And, of course, the stinger at the end of the movie revealed that, while Scott was stuck in the Quantum Realm, the blip happened, which also factors heavily into the films that follow (including “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”). This is one of the goofier entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so even if you’re watching it for the second or third time, it’ll still be fun.

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

Marvel Studios

In a weird way, “Avengers: Endgame” feels like a third “Ant-Man” movie. After all, much of the central plot involves Scott coming out of the Quantum Realm to a totally changed world, one where, five years ago, half the population disappeared. It’s also Scott who proposes to the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) that time travel might be the way to successfully undo Thanos’ reign of terror. While time travel doesn’t factor into “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the Quantum Realm and the moral choices Scott is forced to make as a hero are hugely important and resonate in the new film and (we imagine) beyond. As if you need an excuse to watch “Avengers: Endgame” again.

“Loki” (2021)

Marvel Studios

The six-episode first season of “Loki” is essential pre-“Quantumania” viewing for the simple fact that the Disney+ series, centered on Tom Hiddleston’s cheeky god of mischief, introduces He Who Remains. He Who Remains is played by Jonathan Majors as the architect of much of the conflict of the season, including the machinations of the TVA (Time Variance Authority), timeline cops who are sent to clean up messy timelines. A version of this character, known as Kang the Conqueror (and played, once again, by Majors) is the big bad in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and seems to be the Thanos of this next phase of the MCU. (The next “Avengers” movie is called “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”) Even if the “Loki” version of the character and the one that appears in this new movie are vastly different variations, it’s good to get a little preview of what’s to come …

BONUS: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022)

Marvel Studios

A totally inessential – but still quite fun – film to watch ahead of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” at least establishes the existence of alternate universes (like the Quantum Realm) and how certain heroes can skip between them. It also introduces the concept of “incursions,” when a universe is critically compromised to the point that it starts to deteriorate. (You’ll hear a little talk of that in the movie.) Plus the movie is a total blast, with director Sam Raimi putting Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his sidekick America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) on a madcap quest across various realities. What fun!