Paul Rudd and his “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” costar Jonathon Majors sport dueling Men’s Health Magazine covers this month that couldn’t be more different – and no one points that out quite like Rudd did on Friday’s “Tonight Show.”

“It’s strange, normally when you do a movie, and they ask you to do a magazine cover, and here I am in Men’s Health, but this time they did both of us,” Rudd told Jimmy Fallon.

Rudd said he wasn’t worried that the cover shoots would be similar and, in fact, explained that there are some pretty stark differences.

Fallon drove home the point of just how stark those differences are when he pulled out the magazines, one which shows a shirtless, ripped Majors in very short red shorts standing in a pool, the other of Rudd fully clothed in blue jeans with a dark T-shirt sitting in front of a plain white wall.

Jimmy Fallon “Tonight Show” (NBC)

“So they assured me they are not going to be the same,” Rudd said, looking at the two magazine covers. “So, I see he’s by a pool, and I was like, ‘Oh OK.'”

Rudd and Fallon both laughed as the comparison and contrast continued and it became increasingly apparent that one of them was the “brawn” and the other one was clearly not.

Jimmy Fallon “Tonight Show” (NBC)

“He probably didn’t know the camera was there,” Fallon joked, showing Majors reclining poolside.

“Yeah, I know. He’s just hanging out by the pool,” Rudd said. “And, I’m like, ‘What about my casual shot?’ and they’re like, “just stay with the wall.'”

Jimmy Fallon “Tonight Show” (NBC)

The two joked about the different workout pictures, with Majors doing an ab workout while hanging upside down near the beach, while Rudd was just holding a 10-speed bike.

Rudd did give some insight into the making of his movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” explaining why one scene shot stuck to high heaven.

“One of the things we actually went in, and there was dirt everywhere,” Rudd said. “It was dirt all over the floor. It doesn’t smell good at all. Throughout the day, it was getting worse and worse, and the next day, it was overbearing, and we realized they probably got a deal on the dirt because it actually wasn’t dirt. It was manure.”

Rudd added, “The Quantumania Realm just reeks — literally.”

To see the full interview of Rudd on the Tonight Show, click the video above.